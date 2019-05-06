New roundabout traffic pattern underway

The traffic pattern for the planned roundabout at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive is up and running. The construction has not begun for the median, but the traffic signal has come down and orange barrels are outlining the roundabout’s placement.

On Monday, the morning after the new pattern was implemented, cars were driving through the reconfigured area as though it was a real roundabout. According to Charleston Police Lieutenant Patrick McLaughlin, the process has gone smoothly.

“We didn’t have any calls for service over there, and we only had one call to the office about it, and that was from an 18 wheeler,” he said. “We didn’t really have any issues.”

McLaughlin said that CPD’s plan is to observe the intersection as it moves forward. The roundabout has caused much ire and confusion from residents, but response on social media since the new pattern was implemented has been largely positive thus far.

“It worked perfectly,” said one resident on Facebook.

“I’ve used it going out and back this morning and it was smooth sailing,” posted another.

“We are minus the BE traffic this morning,” stated a different commenter. “Pedestrian traffic is going to be the biggest concern for me.”

According to Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Marie Delcioppo, construction on the roundabout will continue at night this week.

“Continue to exercise caution, continue to obey all the posted sign, remember that the island wide speed limit is 25, and don’t drive distracted,” Delcioppo recommends to island residents.

RULES FOR A ROUNDABOUT:

Per SCDOT, single lane roundabouts have several rules that can ensure safe travels. Below are things motorists should keep in mind when attempting to enter and exit a roundabout:

~Slow down when approaching a roundabout.

~Yield to pedestrians and traffic in the roundabout when entering.

~Watch out for bicyclists and allow them to enter the traffic circle before you.

~Once there is a safe opening in the traffic, enter the roundabout.

~Drive a safe speed and do not stop while in the circle, unless there is a collision.

~Pull out of the roundabout for emergency vehicles.

~When exiting the traffic circle, yield to pedestrians and cyclists.