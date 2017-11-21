New Starbucks and Bin 526 on track for December openings

When designing the plans for the soon-to-be-open Starbucks and Bin 526, located behind the Refuel gas station and convenience store on Daniel Island, the developer imagined a unique building with an old-Charleston look on the outside and an eclectic feel on the inside.

Even though the inside of the 10,000 square foot facility that will house both new businesses is still merely a skeleton of what is to come, it is not hard to picture what they had in mind—especially with the enthusiasm expressed by founder and partner of Bin 526 Mike White, who led The Daniel Island News on an inside tour of the property last week.

According to White, the plans for the building were designed to incorporate a street scene.

“We moved the whole building forward so that people are hanging out here having a good time,” said White. “These new apartments across from here will have a dog park and their communal area right in front of our patio, so that will definitely help create the scene that we want. People who are driving by will also be able to see that and pull in.”

Bin 526, a boutique wine bar, craft beer and spirits store, will be much more than a typical bar, explained White. The business model incorporates a unique concept seamlessly intertwining retail, a bar, tasting opportunities, and a lounge. Connected to the bar but operating from a different address will be the spirits store. Because of South Carolina law, they must close at 7 p.m. and cannot be open on Sundays.

Manager of Bin 526 Bill Hoffman was also on the tour and gave a brief break down of what is to come for the building. In setting the scene, he described wine racks throughout the shop, wine stations with automatic wine machines for tasting, televisions, a bottle-shaped table, an estate cooler for high-end wines, a tasting room with a bar, space for wine classes, and more.

“From the tasting room, you can go right outside to the designated rope area to sit and drink and then the rest of the deck is for anybody to use anytime they want to,” added Hoffman. “As the sun sets, we have the canopy covering, so you still have coverage but it’s still nice and outdoorsy.”

The kitchen, added Hoffman, will serve cheese, charcuterie and appetizers.

“We’re going to do appetizers where we partner with people on the island, so they will have 15 to 20 things on the menu at any given time,” said Hoffman. “People will always be able to order food.”

Connected to the kitchen of Bin 526, is the warehouse room where the company will store their wine. According to White, they will be able to store up to 8000 bottles at a time.

“Our delivery door is attached to the warehouse, so we won’t have anyone with a forklift coming through our store,” said White. “Even with a lot of product coming in, it will be discreet.”

In the same building as Bin 526, the new Starbucks that sits next door will feel like a “cathedral of coffee,” explained White.

“Have you ever been in such a large Starbucks?” asked White. “The ceilings are cathedral-style at almost 30-feet—A cathedral of coffee because people love this stuff. The inside has a very large seating area too and it wraps all away around the restaurant. Starbucks came here and loved Daniel Island so much and the site and the concept, that they told me to move the wall 10 feet and it gave them 18 percent more rentable area. It worked out really well.”

The soft-opening for Bin 526 is currently set for Friday, Dec. 8 and Starbucks, a week after that, on Dec. 12 or 13. This could change depending on completion of City inspections and licensing. For additional information, visit www.bin526.com.