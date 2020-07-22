New Thomas Island wastewater project moves forward

Thomas Island residents can look forward to a new sewer system that is planned to break ground for construction in the fall.

The Thomas Island Regional Pump Station and Wastewater Interceptor Project is the first of a three-phase project that will be crucial to meet the current and future wastewater needs of the Thomas Island, Daniel Island, and Cainhoy areas.

With over 4,300 new accounts registered in the Charleston Water System (CWS) for the Daniel Island, Thomas Island and Cainhoy area over the last 16 years, the move highlights the city’s recent population growth.

“This project has been part of our master plan for 15 to 20 years,” said Chris Troutman, assistant director of engineering and construction at CWS. “We must complete it in the next few years because population growth and land development in Cainhoy will soon necessitate these infrastructure improvements.”

The project originally had a targeted start date at the end of 2019, but permitting and easement acquisition concerns led to a delay that has now lasted eight months. CWS was required to attain a total of seven permits from a number of agencies, including Berkeley County, the City of Charleston, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and others.

The project will cost $13.4 million and will require the removal and replacement of the current wastewater (sewer) pump station at the intersection of Victoria Road and Clouter Creek Drive off of Clements Ferry Road.

The new pump station will be built in a heavily wooded portion of a residential area, so residents should anticipate a light increase in traffic at the intersection.