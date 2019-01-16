New water pump station and sewer system coming to Thomas Island

Thomas Island will receive an upgraded regional water pump station and sewer system in the coming years, thanks to Charleston Water System (CWS), with the purpose of decreasing the amount of wastewater that Daniel Island pump stations process.

The project is currently in its first phase, and according to CWS engineer Christopher Troutman, the pump station’s final design will be drafted by February, with a hopeful construction start date during the summer. The estimated completion date is the third quarter of 2020.

The new pump will replace an existing pump in the same area, and will be located off of Victoria Road and Clouter Creek Drive.

It may not be apparent to every resident, but Daniel Island’s water pump stations and sewer systems have served the island’s surrounding downtown areas, including Cainhoy and Thomas Island, because of the lack of development in the latter locations.

“We built the Daniel Island wastewater treatment plant to provide waste water services to Daniel Island,” said CWS Capital Projects Officer Russell Huggins. “At that time, there was very little infrastructure on Thomas Island, very little infrastructure on the Cainhoy peninsula, so really, Daniel Island served that Cainhoy regional area. Then we started to get a little bit of growth on the Thomas Island area and so that growth, from a wastewater perspective, was still flowing through Daniel Island and being treated at the Daniel Island wastewater treatment plant.”

Currently, Daniel Island has 16 pump stations, Cainhoy contains 24, and Thomas Island houses two.

“The infrastructure on Daniel Island was all built in size to accommodate the build-out growth of Daniel Island, so it was never intended to serve the Cainhoy/Thomas Island area,” said Huggins. “So, we’ve always known that as development increased on Thomas Island and Cainhoy, that that waste water flow would have to shift away from Daniel Island through another route.”

Huggins stated that the upgraded Thomas Island pump station is needed now because of pressure from development as the area expands.

“To be able to build the infrastructure that it’s going to take to be able to ultimately serve all of Cainhoy and all of Thomas Island, take that flow out of the Daniel Island system, it’s going to be multi-year, multi-dollar,” he explained.

Approximately $7 million has been allocated to this project alone. Charleston Water System has seen an increase of almost 4,300 accounts over the last 15 years, highlighting the growth that they are attempting to cope with. According to Troutman and Huggins, the impacts of the pump’s construction will be minimal.

“They’re going to start at the pump station which is going to be in the neighborhood off of Victoria Drive, but they’re back in the woods a good bit, so you’ll see some trucks coming in and out, but you really won’t see construction activity,” said Troutman.

“There may be some minor impacts for those who like to use Victoria or St. Thomas Island Drive, but the good news there is this is the shallower end of the gravity sewer, so that’s a lot easier construction,” Huggins added. “I’m not saying there will be zero impacts, but it should be relatively minimal impacts.”

Both want to assure residents that the project does not require purposeful disruption of water and sewer services.