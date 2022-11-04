New York jewelry designer Marla Aaron to hold Trunk Show at Croghan’s Jewel Box

New York based jewelry designer Marla Aaron recently celebrated ten years of business and was featured in Women’s Wear Daily. For those Charleston and Daniel Island locals interested in her and her jewelry designs, Aaron will be in town and holding a trunk show at Croghan’s Jewel Box, 308 King Street on Thursday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trunk show will feature Aaron’s signature multifunctional jewelry–locks, chains, rings, bracelets, and charms. The New York-based fine jewelry designer and founder of the brand will be in the store for the event and on hand to demonstrate the functional and interchangeable nature of the collection and help shoppers create their own combinations.

Marla Aaron launched her first collection in 2021 when her combined obsessions with bridges, hardware and jewelry could no longer be ignored. All of the pieces in the collection are proudly made and finished by hand in New York City and sold all over the world.

What began with one lock is now an entire collection designed to be worn in infinite ways and used as “jewel tools” with individuals’ own collections–to redefine the “precious” in jewelry with individuality. Although recognized for its streamlined, industrial look, the collection is deeply rooted in the personal and emotional jewelry of the Victorian and Georgian eras and has expanded to incorporate many other elements.

The company’s rebellious approach to jewelry led to the December 2017 installation of Marla Aaron’s first jewelry vending machine at the Brooklyn Museum. Marla and her team are in the process of building more machines. The entire collection was exhibited in 2016 in New York City at the Museum of American Finance in an exhibit titled “Gold: Worth its Weight.”

Marla and her team release new designs regularly on Instagram first with no apparent rhyme or reason. The #lockyourmom Project, created by Marla gives single moms sterling silver Baby Heartlocks just for them. To date Marla and her team have given out thousands of Heartlocks to deserving single moms all over the country. Marla resides in New York City with her husband, knitting and waiting for her children to come home to visit.