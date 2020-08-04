New York resident strikes a chord on Daniel Island

Recently, Eric Bright sat on the front porch of the Daniel Island home of his brother and sister-in-law, Gus and Andralee Bright, strumming an acoustic guitar. As his soft melody played, the family dog, Dixie, lounged nearby with a tennis ball in her mouth, while other members of the Bright clan soaked in the sounds on a picture perfect day.

Eric and his wife, Mary, make the trip to Daniel Island from their quiet, lakeside home in the Adirondacks in New York every March, staying a couple of months.

“In March up there the temps start going up and down,” said Eric. “…And the ice is precarious. It’s the perfect time to come down here.”

They arrived before the current coronavirus scare kicked into high gear. But the extra solitude, away from life’s typical distractions, is a welcome gift for Eric, who is spending much of his time in the Lowcountry perfecting his craft as a luthier. The former special education teacher not only plays guitars — he painstakingly builds them,

using historic wood that has spent more than a century submerged in water. His company is called Bassrock Guitars, named after an old family property in his home state.

“Before I retired from my real job, I took a class in guitar building,” said Eric. “Around the same time I was reading about and learning about the old logging days in the Adirondacks.”

Eric would discover that the Hudson River was a major artery for moving logs from forests to saw mills downstream. He started looking for submerged wood in the lake near his Adirondack home on Schroon Lake and found “sinker logs” that had been cut to be part of that flow but never made it. The logs were Adirondack red spruce, considered the world’s best top for an acoustic guitar. The first log Eric hauled to shore was some 150 years old.

“We’re talking mid-1800s,” he added. “It has a special resonating quality.”

Eric has been making fine, custom guitars for more than 12 years now. Inspired by his time visiting Daniel Island, he has added a unique Lowcountry line, which features instruments made from a variety of local wood — cypress from the bottom of the Edisto River, “sinker” black walnut from Lake Marion, and maple from Youngs Island. He gets much of his supply from Born Again Heartwoods, based in Meggett, South Carolina.

“My theme is using local woods totally for the guitar,” added Eric, who uses his brother’s Daniel Island garage as a workshop while here. “Most luthiers buy their wood from suppliers … from the other side of the world. But we have really nice wood around here, too.”

He admits he wasn’t sure what the Lowcountry woods might sound like, but has been pleasantly surprised.

“I was skeptical that these would resonate,” he explained, while proudly strumming a few chords on a guitar made with Edisto cypress. “But as they open up … it really starts sounding like it’s supposed to. I’m so impressed with the cypress. It’s become a really nice instrument.”

It takes about 12 months for Eric to create a guitar, from securing and drying out the wood, to crafting the parts and assembling, to adding the strings.

“It’s a labor of love,” he added. “I feel like I’m making the world a better place when I’m doing this. These are going to good players who appreciate them and who will make the world a better place by playing them.”

And on that note, Eric certainly did his part with his front porch “shelter in place” concert — as those walking or driving by stopped to listen.