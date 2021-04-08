News Brief - August 5, 2021

Library STEM Challenge underway

Berkeley County Library System is offering students ages 10-17 the opportunity to win a $15 Amazon gift card in the Animal Adaptation STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Challenge, provided by a grant from the Library Services and Technology Act.

Participants may pick up a Grab and Go STEM bag at any library branch or the mobile library. Then they must create a new animal that will thrive in the chosen biome (environment) with the supplies in the bag. Kits are available while supplies last.

Participants can submit photos of their creations to Shannon Duffy at mary.duffy@berkeleycountysc.gov by Aug. 14.

Five winners will be selected according to each biome represented — aquatic, grassland, forest, desert and tundra. The best submission from each will win a prize.