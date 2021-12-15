News Brief - December 16, 2021

Berkeley County EMS certification aims to curb EMT shortage

Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) recently obtained a certification from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to serve as an EMS training center site. Only one other EMS agency in South Carolina, Greenville County, holds this same training certification.

Through DHEC, Berkeley County EMS also renewed its continuing education program and its agency license, a process that’s completed every two years.

The training certification will allow Berkeley County EMS to host and provide emergency medical technical (EMT) classes for anyone across the state interested in becoming an EMT. Berkeley County EMS already maintains the equipment, systems, and instructional personnel to satisfy all requirements needed to teach EMT classes.

“This is one of several initiatives EMS is pursuing to solve the EMT shortage that has struck all EMS agencies throughout the nation,” said Berkeley County EMS Chief Michael Shirey. “We can now ‘grow our own’ EMTs. Soon, we will be able to train uncertified candidates to gain their EMT certification and employ these home-grown EMTs right here in Berkeley County.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Henry McMaster announced the creation of the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program, set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The program will allocate $17 million from the state’s COVID-19 education relief money to cover the cost of two years of technical college training for EMS training and other high-demand jobs in fields such as healthcare and manufacturing.

Berkeley County EMS is also currently hiring certified paramedics and EMTs. To learn more about the program and apply, visit berkeleycountysc.gov.