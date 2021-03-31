News Briefs - April 1, 2021

Charleston Rental Properties acquires Tin Roof Properties

Charleston Rental Properties (CRP) closed on its buyout of Tin Roof Properties LLC based in North Charleston, announced Daniel Gowdown, co-owner and broker-in-charge.

Tin Roof’s assets include 75 current residential rental property management agreements throughout the Charleston tri-county area. With the recent addition of Tin Roof, CRP now manages 400 properties throughout the Charleston area, totaling $160 million in client-owned property.

“We’re thrilled to add this portfolio of properties to our growing company,” Gowdown said in a statement. “These residential rentals are primarily located west of the Cooper in North Charleston and Summerville, which expands our reach and scope in these thriving Lowcountry communities.”

Robert Davis, CRP general manager added, “Our team works diligently to offer industry leading service to our clients, and we’re eager to introduce our personalized and attentive approach to each of these new property owners.”

Founded on Daniel Island in 2004, CRP provides comprehensive property management services to homeowners and investors in Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Charleston, James Island, North Charleston, and Summerville. In March 2021, CRP opened a second rental office on Old Trolley Road in Summerville to support the growing needs of the North Charleston corridor.

“More than ever, Charleston is on the radar for relocation and with remote working opportunities attracting even more people to the Lowcountry, the need for rental properties and real estate services have grown exponentially during the pandemic,” said Gowdown.

For more information, visit charlestonrentalproperties.com.

St. Andrews University opens Charleston campus

St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, opened in Charleston at 2431 Aviation Avenue, Suite 703, and also opened a Columbia location.

The 125-year-old private, not-for-profit, accredited university will initially offer a bachelors and masters degree in business at each of its South Carolina locations on a schedule tailored to working adults.

Applications are now being accepted at each location for classes beginning in May.

St. Andrews schools are designed to bring traditional face-to-face education to working adults where they work and on their schedule. The university developed its curriculum based on the needs of employers and has been adamant that the degrees will have the same academic rigor and curriculum regardless of where earned.

While the Charleston campus president has not yet been named, Stephanie Dauway will serve as president for the Columbia campus.

For more information, go online to charleston.sa.edu.

600,000 new properties added to unclaimed property website

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 600,000 new properties have been reported to South Carolina’s Unclaimed Property Program, including over 3,500 $50 rebate checks that were issued to South Carolinians back in 2019, as part of the Mega Millions lottery windfall.

Currently there is more than $700 million in unclaimed property located across the state. Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits.

“Now is the perfect time to search our website,” Loftis said in a statement. “I encourage individuals, business owners, churches, schools, and other organizations to visit the State Treasurer’s Office website at treasurer.sc.gov to see if there is new money waiting for you.”