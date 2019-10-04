News Briefs - April 11, 2019

MARIE DELCIOPPO ENTERS CHARLESTON CITY COUNCIL RACE

Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Marie Delcioppo announced her candidacy for Charleston City Council District 1 this week.

“It’s been something that I’ve thought about for a long time,” Delcioppo said. “Being the president of the Neighborhood Association has really given me an inside look at the issues facing our community and how they’re being handled.”

Delcioppo will host several events over the next few months to speak with constituents about the issues that affect them the most and what they want out of a council member.

Delcioppo’s announcement comes shortly after Shawn Pinkston and Angela Black Drake threw their hats into the ring for the District 1 seat. Current District 1 Council Member Gary White is not running for re-election in 2019, thanks to his recent bid for mayor. The election will be held on Nov. 5. Look for a more detailed story on Delcioppo’s announcement in next week’s issue.

CYPRESS GARDENS TO HOST GRAND REOPENING

The wait is finally over. After three and a half years, Cypress Gardens will reopen on April 13. The Berkeley County park will celebrate with a day of free admission to the park for county residents until June 30.

“The big point of this grand reopening is to get people to see the park, see the work we’ve done,” said Berkeley County Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer. “The bigger message is that we want to bring people back.”

Cypress Gardens has been closed since October 2015, when unprecedented flooding damaged the grounds and buildings on site. In the time that the park was closed to the public, the administration repaired and revamped areas.

“There’s been a lot of work done,” Moldenhauer added.

The county will host a public celebration of the reopening at 11 a.m. on April 13. The park, located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner, will open at 10 a.m. for parking. The ceremony will last for one hour and the park will remain open for the rest of the day, until 5 p.m. For additional information, visit https://cypressgardens.berkeleycountysc.gov.

REPOWER SOUTH NOW PROCESSING WASTE AND RECYCLING

RePower South officially began single-stream processing of waste and recycling for Berkeley County citizens on April 8. The newly constructed facility, located at the Berkeley County landfill in Moncks Corner, is taking 100 percent of the residential and commercial waste delivered to the site and processing it into recycled commodities, as well as a coal alternative which is co-fired with coal. For additional information on the new program, visit the Daniel Island Property Owners Association website at https://danielisland.com/community/announcements/repower-south-single-st....

Additionally, The Daniel Island News will be touring the RePower South facility this week. Look for a feature article on the new site and its recycling program in the April 18 edition.