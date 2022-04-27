News Briefs - April 28, 2022

City councilman Peter Shahid makes a run for mayor

Charleston City Councilmember Peter Shahid has announced he’s running for mayor of Charleston.

“When my grandfather arrived here in 1899, Charleston was a different place: a city with many struggles and challenges,” Shahid said. “Today, we are a city whose possibilities are only limited by the minds of those tasked with orchestrating and implementing our next phase of growth and prosperity. We need competent, decisive leaders to lead us to the future.”

Shahid continued, “Over the last year, I have had countless Charlestonians urging me to consider running for mayor. I have been humbled by their encouragement and faith in my ability to lead our wonderful city. After two terms on City Council, I have grown frustrated with the direction of our beloved city under the current administration. Now more than ever our city needs a mayor who possesses strong leadership and has a vision for the future.”

He added, “After consulting with my family, friends, and constituents in West Ashley, I have decided the best place for me to continue serving our city is as your next mayor… We filed the initial paperwork to launch our campaign.”

Shahid said “Over the next few months, I will begin to build a campaign that truly represents every resident and reflects every corner of this city – the Peninsula, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, and Daniel Island.”

He continued, “I have spent my entire life in Charleston. I love this city and I am committed to making sure we tackle those critical issues that impact our daily lives and restore Charleston to the jewel it is and should be.”

“I’ll see you on the campaign trail,” Shahid added.

Island House Real Estate adds two Realtors

Island House Real Estate has added Realtors Jill Hamilton and Morgan Gaccione to the team.

As the newest member of the Island House team, Hamilton learned that sometimes life makes it abundantly clear to us where we need to be and when. All the best decisions Hamilton has made resulted from recognizing and acting on those basic instincts. Hamilton felt this way when she and her husband made the decision to establish roots and relocate to Mount Pleasant in 2019.

Originally from the West Coast, Hamilton made her way to Augusta, Georgia, in 2015, where she owned and operated a boutique fitness studio with her husband. Spending most of her career working as a hospitality consultant for high-end golf and country clubs and working in the boutique fitness space has equipped Hamilton with the valuable skills to provide excellent service before, during and after the transaction. Hamilton easily relates to the clientele that is drawn to this desirable market and the lifestyle it represents.

Hamilton’s passion for health and wellness has led her to complete 15 half-marathons and the Chicago marathon. When she is not searching the Lowcountry for homes you can find her teaching a Pure Barre class, taking hot yoga or hanging out with her husband David and their morkie, Daisy.

In just over two years in real estate, Gaccione’s genuine motivation and determination to help her clients has propelled her into success. Gaccione is a team player and always willing to lend a helping hand. Gaccione’s decision to pursue a career in real estate was driven by her passion to help people achieve their homeownership goals.

Growing up in the harbor town of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, and moving to Charleston seven years ago has given her the unique perspective and appreciation of living in a coastal community and all that it has to offer. Gaccione earned her Urban Studies degree at the College of Charleston and has been living in downtown Charleston ever since.

Gaccione’s experience in marketing and sales has allowed her to hone in on the needs of her clients. Gaccione is passionate about making the home buying process seamless and exciting for first-time home buyers as they navigate this major milestone.

When Gaccione’s not working she enjoys exploring new places in the city, walking the Ravenel Bridge, or heading to the beach.