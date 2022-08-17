News Briefs - August 18, 2022

Berkeley County One-Cent Sales Tax referendum set for Nov. ballot

At the Berkeley County Council meeting on Aug. 8, council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance to place a countywide referendum on the ballot for the General Election on Nov. 8. If passed by voters, the referendum would impose a special one-cent sales and use tax in Berkeley County to help fund roadway and infrastructure projects throughout the County.

The ballot will contain two separate questions. Question 1 will ask voters if they wish to fund $587 million across seven years “for financing the costs of highways, roads, streets, bridges, and other transportation- related projects facilities, and drainage facilities related thereto, including but not limited to:

● Capacity projects

● Major resurfacing projects

● Local street resurfacing (Streets to be determined through input from SCDOT, county and municipal officials, as well as the public)

● Intersection improvements

● Other transportation projects

● Paving projects (Various dirt roads throughout the county as determined by the county governing body and staff)

● Greenbelt preservation projects

For more details on these projects and more, go to bit.ly/3bFMT5W.

Question 2 will ask voters if they are in favor of issuing $89 million in County Obligation Bonds from the special sales and use tax to fund the completion of such projects.

DI financial advisor recognized nationally for industry advice

InvestmentNews recently announced that Brett Fellows, CFP, has been named a Top 100 Financial Advisor in the financial advice industry. Fellows was selected based on his commitment to creating valuable educational content for local small business owners seeking financial advice, as well as his efforts to advocate for financial literacy in diverse communities. As founder and chief executive of Oak Capital Advisors in Charleston, Fellows engages his skills to help small business owners achieve financial independence and exit their business on their terms. He is an author, speaker, and advocate for small business owners in the Charleston community.

In 2021, Fellows launched his popular “The Retiring Entrepreneur” podcast to help business owners make informed decisions about retirement planning, tax reduction, and sound money management. He is also a familiar presence on social media, regularly contributing to investors’ and entrepreneurs’ knowledge base.

Fellows brings over 17 years of industry experience to his financial advisory practice. He began his career as a small business owner in the golf industry and in 2005, decided to leverage his personal experience to help other entrepreneurs with business and financial planning. He founded Oak Capital Advisors in 2014 and has since dedicated his career to helping business owners reduce risk, minimize taxes, and invest smarter so they can confidently retire on their own terms.

Property tax exemptions to be aware of in Berkeley County

The Berkeley County Auditor’s Office is providing citizens critical information on property tax exemptions available through the Homestead Exemption Act. This act applies to the primary residence of homeowners who qualify in at least one of three ways:

● At least 65 years old

● Totally and permanently disabled

● Legally blind

The Homestead Exemption Act exempts the first $50,000 off the value of the qualified applicant’s home and requires the taxpayer to come into the County Auditor’s office to apply.

A taxpayer may be eligible for exemption of taxes on the qualified residence by the S.C. Department of Revenue if a homeowner has a 100% total and permanent service-connected disability. This disability exemption may be from the Veterans Administration, law enforcement, or firefighter services. It also applies if the homeowner is a paraplegic or hemiplegic.

If you qualify for these programs, please visit the Berkeley County Auditor’s Office at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner; or call 843-723-3800 (Charleston), 843-567-3136 (St. Stephen), or 843-719-4727 (Moncks Corner). The Auditor’s Office can assist you in the completion of this application form. For more information, visit berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/auditor/exemptions/.