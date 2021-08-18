News Briefs - August 19, 2021

POA fall events on DI

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) staff has been busy planning several annual favorites and a few new special events that the Daniel Island Community Fund will be hosting in the coming months. Fall is such a wonderful time in Charleston to enjoy the outdoor weather and our fabulous parks, amenities, and common areas. These events highlight gathering as a community to enjoy music, food, kids’ activities, and the company of others.

• Food Truck Fridays: Every Friday through Sept. 3 at the Crow’s Nest

• Tuesday Afternoon Guitar Series: through October at Waterfront Park

• Fall Red Balloon Yard Sale: Saturday, Oct. 9, at homes throughout the island

• Family Concert in the Park: Saturday, Oct. 16 at Smythe Park

• Pumpkin Walk: Saturday, Oct. 30, at Smythe Park

• Holiday Tree Lighting: December at Guggenheim Terrace, date and time TBD

• Chanukah Menorah Lighting & Celebration: Dec. 4, location and time TBD.

For more information about upcoming events, visit dicommunity.org.

Berkeley Artists Guild announces return of Old Santee Canal Fine Art Show

After a year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Annual Old Santee Canal Fine Art Exhibition will be back for its 30th year. The event is hosted by the Berkeley Artists Guild and Santee Cooper and encourages all artists living in South Carolina to exhibit.

The dates for the show are Aug. 27 through Sept. 12 at Old Santee Canal Park, 950 Stono Landing Road, Moncks Corner. The public is invited to view the exhibition during its presentation daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and to attend the artists reception on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 5-7 p.m. Many of the works of art will be for sale.

Artists may enter up to two works in each of six categories: oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and mixed/other media. Ribbons and cash awards totaling $2,100 will be awarded to Best in Show ($500), first, second, third in each category and Honorable Mention placings. The judge for the show is Steven Whetstone from Columbia, S.C.

For artists, registration information is available at berkeleyartistsguild.com and continues through Aug. 25. Late registration is available during the delivery hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Visitors Center of the Park.

Charleston Hospitality Group launches $50K scholarship program

Sam Mustafa, CEO and founder of Charleston Hospitality Group, recently announced the launch of the ‘Sam Mustafa Charleston Scholarship Program’, aimed to help students achieve their dream of going to college.

The program plans to give away 10 scholarships valued at $5,000 each.

In order to apply for the scholarship, potential recipients must be enrolled in a college or a university. High school students are also eligible if they have a college acceptance letter.

Those who want to apply must send application materials before Oct. 29. They must submit proof of enrollment or acceptance, and they must write a 500-word essay answering the question, “What is the biggest issue facing our nation today? How do we overcome it?”

On Dec. 10 they will select the winners, and the chosen students will be notified after that.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can learn more by visiting sammustafacharleston.com/scholarship-program/.