News Briefs - August 29, 2019

‘SOBER OR SLAMMER!’ CAMPAIGN IN EFFECT THROUGH SEPT. 2

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Sober or Slammer!” campaign through September 2. Motorists can expect to see more law enforcement on the roads and highways as the BCSO cracks down on drunk driving.

So far for 2019, there have been 544 traffic fatalities as a result of drunk/impaired driving, according to a campaign press release. To date, Berkeley County has had 18 traffic fatalities as a result of DUI. There were 22 fatalities in 2018 and 21 deaths for 2016 and 2017.

“Being a responsible driver is simple: If you are drinking, do not drive. Please call a sober driver to make sure you and everyone else on the roadways stay safe,” stated Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.

The “Sober or Slammer!” campaign falls under Berkeley County’s Target Zero initiative to end all traffic fatalities and is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown coordinated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The national effort includes state and local law enforcement agencies across the country. The campaign combines high-visibility enforcement with heightened public awareness through advertising and publicity.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage motorists to report impaired drivers by calling Berkeley County Dispatch at (843) 719-4169.

RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO DOWNLOAD ‘TESTIT’ APP

Berkeley County Government is encouraging residents to download the “TestIT” app, a tool that can be used to run tests throughout the county. The information will also be utilized to obtain funding for different communication projects in the county.

“TestIT” is an iOS/Android mobile app that leverages a broadband sampling tool designed by Measurement Lab (MLab) to aggregate broadband speeds across the country from app users. This will help document areas, often rural areas, that do not have adequate signal for cell phone use.

This app will allow citizens to test their broadband speed from anywhere. Additionally, users will be able to compare their internet speeds to the national average and minimum standards established by the Federal Communications System. No personal information will be collected through this mobile app.

NACo has partnered with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) and Farm Credit to develop a mobile app designed to identify areas with low or no connectivity to help ensure adequate funding for broadband infrastructure is provided across the country.

How to download the TestIt App:

Apple users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/testit-app/id1454131311?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D2

Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.naco.testitmobileapp&h...