News Briefs - December 2, 2021

DINA seeks officer nominations, deadline to run Dec. 8

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) is accepting candidate nominations for the board and its 2022 election cycle.

The volunteer positions available for the DINA board include president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary.

DINA exists as a civic voice for Daniel Island residents with the City of Charleston and Berkeley County governments as well as surrounding communities. The group aims to serve the Daniel Island community and is looking for like-minded, service-driven board members.

To apply for the positions or nominate an eligible candidate, contact current DINA President Greg Taylor at DanielIslandNeighborhood@gmail.com . All virtual submissions and nominations will be accepted until Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

DINA board elections will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

90 percent of city staff COVID-19 vaccinated

Following the Nov. 22 deadline for compliance with the city’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, 90% of city employees have been vaccinated and 9.7% have received medical or religious accommodations, for an overall compliance rate of 99.7%.

Any noncompliant city employees — which included one full-time and four part-time employees — will be placed on one week of unpaid leave, after which any who are not yet compliant will be separated from service.

“I greatly appreciate city employees’ overwhelming participation in this important effort,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “Keeping our community healthy and safe is a top priority and, as evidenced by employees’ widespread compliance with this policy, it’s clear that they share that goal. We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Charleston and are grateful to be able to do so in a safe, efficient work environment.”