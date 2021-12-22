News Briefs - December 23, 2021

Scott Pool to open during temporary closure of Pierce Park Pool

The Pierce Park Pool will close on Dec. 30 for necessary resurfacing of the pool. During the Pierce Park Pool closure, the Scott Park Pool will reopen for swimmers and contracted swim programming (swim lessons and water aerobics). The Scott Park Pool will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, and will remain open for the duration of the Pierce Park resurfacing project.

While the Scott Park Pool is heated, it cannot be heated to the extent that the Pierce Park Pool can be. The water at Scott can be heated to about 10 degrees different than the outside air temperature. Please note that the heaters are on full blast to make the water as warm as possible, but on cooler days, the water will not be as warm.

This is a high priority project for the POA. Contractors estimate the Pierce Park Pool resurfacing project to take about one month to complete.

$7K grant to improve litter prevention across Berkeley County

Keep Berkeley Beautiful has received PalmettoPride’s Keep South Carolina Beautiful Annual Support Grant for $7,007 to help fund and implement initiatives, programs, and projects designed to increase litter prevention across Berkeley County.

This grant provides local Keep America Beautiful affiliates in South Carolina with a competitive financial opportunity to add additional resources that address specific local litter concerns.

Funds were awarded to Keep Berkeley Beautiful for litter programs including numerous roadway and boat landing cleanups. These are just a few examples of how the support grant addresses litter issues through positive environmental, social, and financial impacts.

For more information about the program, contact Sarah McCarthy Smith at 843-719-2383 or Sarah.Smith@berkeleycountysc.gov . For more information on PalmettoPride, email info@palmettopride.org

Home Telecom named Charleston Metro Chamber’s Business of the Year

Home Telecom was honored with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year award at the 2021 Honors Awards on Dec. 3.

Presented during the chamber’s “Member-Bration” at the new headquarters in Park Circle, the event was an opportunity for the chamber to applaud the business community as the “Greatest Community on Earth.”

Home Telecom joined a half dozen local businesses honored in a variety of categories; all for their local achievements and exemplary leadership in supporting the region’s economic development and quality of life.

The Business of the Year recognition honors Home Telecom for more than 117 years of demonstrable success and long-standing excellence, showcasing the company’s deep dedication to advancing the business community and Charleston region.

DI financial advisor Hannah Richardson receives certification

Financial advisor Hannah Long Richardson, of the financial services firm Edward Jones on Daniel Island, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board of Standards to use the certification mark CFP.

Richardson successfully completed the CFP board’s initial certification requirements, which include financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

Richardson’s office is located at 895 Island Park Drive next to Laura Albert’s.