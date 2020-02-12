News Briefs - December 3, 2020

Project ZERO goals on track

The Exchange Club of Daniel Island has received a resounding response to its Project ZERO fundraising drive, already securing $13,250 plus a commitment to a matching donation up to $25,000.

Project ZERO is an initiative by the Exchange Club of Daniel Island to help house all the homeless veterans in the eight-county area around Charleston. It works in partnership with Veterans Matter, a national program that secures permanent housing for homeless veterans and their families.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the many donors who responded to the Nov. 20th article on Project ZERO - the initiative by The Exchange Club of Daniel Island to drive to zero the number of homeless veterans in the Lowcountry,” said project coordinator Joe Delpino. “Our goal to house the remaining 76 homeless veteran is $47,000, which we are encouraged can be achieved with the $25,000 matching grant. We are hoping that more readers of the DI News will want to join this effort and help make this a truly joyous Christmas season for 76 veterans, of which 20% include children.”

To support Project ZERO and help house a local homeless hero, donations can be made to Exchange Club of Daniel Island, 186 Seven Farms Drive, Suite F-157, Daniel Island, SC 29492.

PGA of America Offers Short-Term Employment Opportunities

The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds who are interested in working to support the PGA’s high-profile 2021 Championship events to apply now through PGA JobMatch. Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org to potentially interview with the PGA’s operations and merchandising teams through Dec. 19, for short-term employment opportunities.

In South Carolina, positions are available for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, May 17–23, 2021.

Positions include pre-, during, and post-Championship opportunities from March to October 2021.

“The PGA of America is committed to creating a golf industry workforce that mirrors America, and one of the greatest impacts we can make is to support skill development and the creation of job opportunities in conjunction with our major events,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch allows us to deliver rewarding, short-term employment opportunities to individuals seeking exposure to the operations of a major championship. These roles will provide necessary support at some of the most prominent sporting events in the world.”

The PGA is primarily conducting recruitment through colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions, which offer merchandising, retailing, sports and golf management programs. Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA departments’ hiring managers. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.