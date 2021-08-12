News Briefs - December 9, 2021

District 1 Special Election voter registration deadline

The City of Charleston will conduct its special election for the vacant District 1 seat on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The seat’s term of office will expire Dec. 31, 2023, but voter registration will expire next week.

The last day of registration to be eligible to vote in person is Friday, Dec. 10. The online registration deadline is Sunday, Dec. 12. If you’re not already registered to vote, be sure to register online at berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/elections/.

If submitting a voter registration by mail or fax, it must be postmarked no later than Monday, Dec. 13. Registered voters who cannot vote in person may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots may be obtained from the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration or Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections. In Charleston County, call 843-744-8683 or send an email to absentee@charlestoncounty.org to inquire about the availability of absentee ballots. In Berkeley County, call 843-719-4058 or send an email to webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov to inquire about the availability of absentee ballots.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Photo ID must be presented before voting. Here are the polling locations on Daniel Island:

• Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive: Daniel Island Precincts 1 & 2.

• Daniel Island School, 2365 Daniel Island Drive: Daniel Island Precincts 3 & 4.

Carolina One welcomes Karen Bateman

Carolina One Real Estate’s Karen Bateman resides on Daniel Island, where she will be working from their office.

Bateman, a native of Florence, SC, is a graduate of Francis Marion University with a bachelor of science degree in biology. As an undergraduate, Bateman did research on Diamondback Terrapin populations on Kiawah Island. Following graduation, Bateman worked for the Florence Museum and also studied anthropology and archeology at the University of South Carolina where she was involved in several archeological dig sites.

Bateman continued her education by becoming a registered nurse and relocated her family to Charleston. In her leisure hours, Bateman enjoys photography, archeology, climbing, biking and kayaking.

She can be reached via email at karen.bateman@carolinaone.com or call 843-409-6214.

Home Telecom awarded international philanthropy award

Home Telecom was awarded the 2021 Outstanding Corporation of the Year award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, presented to the company at the National Philanthropy Day Celebration at the Charleston Gaillard Center last month.

The Outstanding Corporation Award honors Home Telecom as a philanthropic community leader whose financial support, mentorship, corporate investment in internet access and economic development, and motivation of others, is a beacon of true community support and volunteer work across the tri-county area.

Home Telecom supports a variety of causes including the Carolina Youth Development Center, Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, Trident United Way, American Red Cross, American Heart Association, HALOS, Clap Your Hands, Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County, Camp Happy Days, and Ark of SC. Through the Home Community Fund, Home Telecom awarded $65,000 this year to 27 non-profit organizations, bringing the cumulative total to more than $407,000 since the grant was established in 2005.