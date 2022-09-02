News Briefs - February 10, 2022

Berkeley County to present comprehensive plan

Berkeley County will host its final set of public meetings for the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan update on Thursday, Feb. 17. Meetings will be a drop-in style format from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Berkeley County Administration Building: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC, 29461

• Timberland High School (Cafeteria): 1418 Gravel Hill Road, St. Stephen, SC, 29479

• Philip Simmons Elementary School: 2095 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC, 29492

• Cross Elementary School (Multi-Purpose Room): 1325 Ranger Drive, Cross, SC 29436

At the meetings, the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan team will share a number of scenarios regarding how the county could grow in the future. After months of study, analysis and public input, it is critical that residents provide feedback on the preferred path forward and help shape their county’s future. Presentations on the scenarios will take place at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at each location. For those who wish to participate virtually, the presentations will take place simultaneously via Zoom.

Each of the growth scenarios demonstrates how the development of land uses in different patterns impact the efficiency and costs of providing services and deployment of infrastructure.

The One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan update is an opportunity for residents to create a roadmap for the county’s future. The Comprehensive Plan is updated every 10 years and reinforces a county-wide vision for things like housing, economic development, transportation and much more.

For more information or to attend virtually, visit OneBerkeley2020.com.

SouthState names Kevin Brookes top SC mortgage banker

For the sixth consecutive year, Kevin Brookes, senior vice president and mortgage banker, earned “No. 1 Mortgage Loan Officer” in South Carolina at SouthState Bank.

The honor comes as the result of an internal rating based on loan volume. In 2021, Brookes successfully closed 177 real estate transactions totaling $140 million.

Located on Daniel Island, he has 27 years of experience as a mortgage banker and specializes in jumbo loans, construction loans, lot loans, physician loans, refinances, renovation loans and assisting buyers with their first home purchase.