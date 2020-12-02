News Briefs - February 13, 2020

Local church changes name to ‘ONE Fellowship’

The year was 2014 and a group of friends and families on Daniel Island began asking, “What would it look like to launch a new church to serve and reach an ever-changing Charleston for decades to come?”

Blending the Christian faith of old with an intentional and sacrificial focus of living the faith anew, what began in a living room has now grown to a multigenerational community of over 700 individuals who live on Daniel Island and beyond.

That is why the church, which began as “Daniel Island Fellowship,” has made the bold decision to change its name to “ONE Fellowship.” In the words of Founding Pastor Paul Sorensen, “Over the past five years, we have seen God do amazing things in our community: individuals find hope through difficult times, families find resources for different seasons, and people from all backgrounds find lasting community. Our aim from the beginning was to be a church birthed on Daniel Island but not limited to Daniel Island, which is why we are excited to change our name to ONE Fellowship. We look forward to welcoming people new to our community and city for years to come!”

To learn more about ONE Fellowship, visit onefellowship.church or come to worship on Sunday mornings at 9 or 11 a.m. at 142 Sportsman Island Drive.

Be aware of Trail Closure

According to the Daniel Island Property Owners Association newsletter, the popular walking and running trail along the Wando River between Barfield Park and Children’s Park will be closed intermittently over the next few months for park improvements as well as adjacent commercial construction.

Daniel Island Night Market returns

The Daniel Island Night Market returns to Guggenheim Terrace on Friday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of local vendors, artists, crafts, live music and food trucks.

The market will continue every Friday through March 12. Each week will have a different theme with a group of rotating vendors that will make each event truly unique.

Mobile farmers market will be on DI

The Thursday mobile farmers market with the Lowcountry Street Grocery will be at Center Park on Thursdays beginning Feb. 20 and running through March 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lowcountry Street Grocery is a one-stop shop run locally by Lindsey Barrow, with more than 90 local vendors participating on the grocery bus.