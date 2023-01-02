News Briefs - February 2, 2023

DI’s Frank Abagnale recognized for fraud prevention work with FBI, private sector

Daniel Island’s Frank Abagnale recently received the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award given by InfraGard which, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), honors Abagnale for his longtime work with InfraGard, the FBI and the FBI CyberCamp.

InfraGard is a partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure. InfraGard connects owners and operators within critical infrastructure to the FBI to provide education, information sharing, networking, and workshops on emerging technologies and threats.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from InfraGard and the FBI,” said Abagnale, whose past was featured in the book, hit motion picture and Broadway musical “Catch Me If You Can.” “As someone who has dedicated a good part of his professional life to fraud prevention, this award means a great deal to me. I want to especially thank Larry Eighmy, president of InfraGard, along with FBI Special Agent James Granozio, for such a warm welcome at the ceremony inside the Lowe’s Tech Hub in Charlotte.”

Abagnale is one of the world’s most respected authorities on the subjects of forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. For more than 40 years he has lectured to and consulted with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies around the world. Abagnale has been associated with the FBI for more than four decades. He lectures extensively at the FBI Academy and for the field offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Presently, more than 14,000 financial institutions, corporations and law enforcement

agencies use his fraud prevention programs.

Shifa Free Clinic relocates, expands

Dr. Reshma Khan and City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other community leaders cut the ribbon for the new Shifa Free Clinic location at 668 Marina Drive, Suite A-5, Charleston recently. With an anticipated growth of 18% over the coming years, the new facility allows for an expansion of patients in the Charleston area to receive high quality medical care and participate in hunger prevention programs.

“The Shifa Clinic has a remarkable impact on the Lowcountry of South Carolina, serving the needs of our brothers and sisters who otherwise would not be able to attain that level of high professional medical care,” Tecklenburg said.

With the expected growth over the next three years, Shifa Free Clinic anticipates up to 6,000 patient visits and 70,000 individuals served through our food pantry. Khan, founder and medical director of the Shifa Free Clinic said, “We look forward to continuing our services to the uninsured tri-county residents in a more welcoming and larger facility.”

Chris Marino, chair of the Shifa Capital Campaign, is leading a $4 million campaign to purchase the facility and fund the next three years of operating expenses to expand services to meet demand.

To learn more about the Shifa Free Clinic Campaign and to donate to the Shifa Campaign, visit icnarelief.org/shifaclinics/campaign.