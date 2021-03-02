News Briefs - February 4, 2021

Local churches band together to support homeless

A group of Daniel Island area churches are joining together to help the City of Charleston host an overnight warming shelter for the homeless during the cold nights.

Volunteers are being recruited to cover the needs Feb. 14-20 at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center (265 Fishburne Street).

The pastors of Providence Church, Saint Claire of Assisi, Holy Cross, One Fellowship, and Point Hope Presbyterian are organizing the volunteers, and people do not need to be members of these congregations to lend a helping hand.

Volunteer are needed for the following shifts: Set up (6-8 p.m.), registering and hosting guests (8-10:30 p.m.), serving meals (7:30-9:30 p.m.), serving breakfast (5:30-7 a.m.), and clean-up (6-8 a.m.)

Food also is needed for 50 persons each night of activation. This is prepared offsite and collected. Restaurants are welcome and encouraged to help.

To sign up, please go online to bit.ly/2YCupsS and complete the registration form.

Berkeley Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual economic forecast

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Economic Forecast virtually on Friday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.

Presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley, the presentation will take a close look at how the pandemic will influence national and regional economic trends in the coming year. Guest speakers are Dr. Bruce Yandle, consultant, writer and speaker; and Frank A. Rainwater, chief economist.

For additional information or to register to attend the virtual event, contact the Berkeley Chamber at 843-761-8238 or 843-577-9549 or online at berkeleysc.org.

Wellmore calls for submissions for Silver Pen Writing competition

Local senior living community, Wellmore of Daniel Island, is accepting applications for the Silver Pen writing competition. Every year, this writing competition awards three local high school seniors with scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500. The deadline to apply is Feb. 12.

The Silver Pen competition is open to high school seniors who live or attend school within 25 miles of Wellmore of Daniel Island, employees of Wellmore of Daniel Island, and their families, and community residents’ immediate family.

This year, the essay topic is, “Many people volunteer their time to help others, either through non-profit organizations, churches, or other charitable foundations. Write an essay to convince others to find a charity and volunteer their time.”

Participants are required to submit an essay with a minimum of 1,000 words, the application form, and a transcript to be considered.

“The Silver Pen Scholarship is an extraordinary opportunity for our members to connect with our local community in a meaningful way,” said Colby Bryant, Wellmore of Daniel Island’s executive director.

Members at Wellmore choose the essay topic and judge the competition.

To learn more or enter the Silver Pen Competition, visit silverpen-slc.com.