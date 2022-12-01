News Briefs - January 13, 2022

Berkeley County to host in-house job fair

Berkeley County government is hosting an in-house job fair for open county positions on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Members of the public needing a job or seeking a career change are invited to attend. Directors from various departments across Berkeley County government will be on hand to review resumes and discuss positions.

For a complete listing of open positions, visit berkeleycountysc.gov>Careers.

Carolina One welcomes three agents to DI office

Carolina One Real Estate is proud to welcome Katie Cummins, Alycia Pontrelli and Gina Sbertoli to its Daniel Island office, located at 1101 St. Thomas Island Drive.

Katie Cummins is a graduate of Virginia Tech University with a degree in business management and a minor in entrepreneurship. Email katie.cummins@carolinaone.com or call 540-424-3435.

A graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, Alycia Pontrelli received a food science degree in baking and pastry arts. Originally from New Jersey, Pontrelli now resides on Daniel Island. Call her at 843-901-6999 or email