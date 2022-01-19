News Briefs - January 20, 2022

Berkeley County block grant program open

Berkeley County has announced applications for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Program are now available throughout the month and must be completed by the end of January.

This year, funds will cover projects that improve access to public facilities and reduce slum and blight in residential areas. Berkeley County receives grant funds annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund activities that primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents of Berkeley County. These funds are based on a formula for entitled cities and counties. Requests involving federal funds must serve low- and moderate-income areas or persons in unincorporated areas of Berkeley County.

For questions regarding grant funding, please contact Cecilia Anthony, grants specialist, at 843-719-4766 or cecilia.anthony@berkeleycountysc.gov

All applications for grant funding must be submitted to and received by the Berkeley County Finance Department by 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. Applications can be found on the Berkeley County website at berkeleycountysc.gov.

Todd Buddin to serve as Berkeley Chamber of Commerce 2022 president

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 board of directors on Jan. 5. Todd Buddin, president and CEO of First National Bank of South Carolina, will serve as 2022 chamber president. “Serving as the president of the Berkeley Chamber’s Board of Directors is an honor,” Buddin said.

“In 2022, the chamber will be focused on growing and strengthening our businesses and building synergy throughout the business community. Our board of directors focus will be on developing and expanding programs and opportunities for our businesses, along with addressing and advocating the key issues that affect our members: workforce, infrastructure, education, training, and planned growth of our region,” he stated.

Also joining the board are Derek Harris, senior project manager/land and housing development at Brookfield Properties; Rod Whiting, vice president, public relations and communications at Trident Health; Marc Moore, hot mill manager at Nucor; Pete L. Bailey, president of C.R. Hipp Construction, Inc.; Jennifer Myers, southern division operations manager for Dominion Energy South Carolina; and A.J. Geffert, dealer group GM at Mercedes-Benz Van Centet-Baker.

They join sitting members Chris Stow, past president, maintenance and engineering manager at Nucor; Patrick Bosse, chief administrative officer at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital; Kent Fonvielle, president of Cooper River Partners, LLC; Katya Gill, senior legal counsel at Volvo Car USA LLC; Steve Lattuca, CFO, REV at Federal Credit Union; Gary Plyler, regional business development manager at MAU Workforce Solutions; Ron Scherba, site operations manager at Google Data Centers; Denny Thompson, director of external affairs at Home Telecom; Talon M. Wagenknecht, construction manager/community development at Stantec; and liaison members: Rob Smith, attorney, Moore & Van Allen; and Ron Mitchum, executive director for BCD Council of Governments.

Berkeley County seeking feedback on redistricting

Berkeley County is seeking public input on its proposed redistricting plan by encouraging citizens to submit comments and/or questions online now through Thursday, Jan. 20.

Later this month, Berkeley County is scheduled to hold a second and final public hearing regarding redistricting and reapportionment of county council districts. The public hearing will take place during the regularly scheduled county council meeting starting at 6 p.m. on

Monday, Jan. 24, in the assembly room of the County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

During the public hearing, members of the public are invited to comment on the updated map, still in the preliminary stage.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years following the release of new data from the U.S. Census. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are also redrawn to reflect shifting populations and other updated data from the census.

To view the online submission form or to download and view the redistricting map proposal, visit berkeleycountysc.gov.