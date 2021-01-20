News Briefs - January 21, 2021

Potts guest for next DI Community Speaker Series

Steve Potts, founder and CEO of Scout Boats, will be the presenter at the Daniel Island Community Speaker’s Series on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.

Potts and his wife Dianne founded Scout Boats in 1988, but Hurricane Hugo came along in September 1989 and nearly wiped them out. The Potts basically rebuilt the factory brick by brick. They survived and today Scout Boats is a thriving builder of high-end, finely finished sportfishing boats.

To attend, go to bit.ly/39tZwfv and register.

Rezoning review delayed

A City of Charleston Planning Commission conservation rezoning review request expected to take place Jan. 20 for the Daniel Island Park property at 515 Island Park Drive owned by the Daniel Island Club has been postponed until Feb. 17.

The request would make way for the installation of a cell phone tower on the property, a plan opposed by many homeowners in the neighborhood.

An initial rezoning request was deferred in November by the developer.

Neighbors have raised concerns about the possible health hazards related to 5G radiation, possible negative impacts on property value and the aesthetics of a tower on the property.

Club president and CEO Greg Keating said he will hold a meeting with adjacent property owners in late January or early February. An exact date and time has not been finalized.