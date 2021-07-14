News Briefs - July 15, 2021

Berkeley County appoints Amanda Turner as Clerk to Council

Berkeley County Council has appointed Amanda D. Turner as the new Berkeley County Clerk to Council. Last week was her first week in the position.

Turner was previously a paralegal at Charleston County, in the County Attorney’s Office, for nine years. During that time, she became an Advanced Certified Paralegal in land use under NALA (National Association of Legal Assistants). Prior to that, Turner worked as an admissions counselor at The Charleston School of Law.

Turner graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Political Science and calls Berkeley County home.

POA presents Food Truck Fridays

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association (DIPOA) has scheduled rotating food truck and sweet treat vendors to be parked at the Edgefield Park Pool and Crow’s Nest on Fridays from 5-8 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays will take place weather permitting.

The POA is still working on filling up the schedule. If you know of a food truck that is available, please contact Danielle Hermann at Danielle.Hermann@dicommunity.org

The 2021 Food Truck Friday lineup so far is:

• July 16: Don Sazon Empanadas & Wich Cream

• July 23: The Ice Cream Team

• July 30: The Pita Stroller & The Ice Cream Team

• Aug. 6: AndLobster

• Aug. 13: Charleston Caribbean Creole & Nino’s Creamery

• Aug. 20: Roti Rolls & Wich Cream

• Aug. 27: Charleston Caribbean Creole & Nino’s Creamery

• Sept. 3: Immortal Lobster & Nino’s Creamery

Todd Buddin named Berkeley Chamber of Commerce president

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Todd Buddin — president and CEO of First National Bank of South Carolina — as president of the 2021 Berkeley Chamber of Commerce.

Buddin succeeds Clarence Wright, formally the Southern Division Manager Gas Operations of Dominion Energy who has taken a new position in Georgia.

Buddin is a Walterboro native with 30 years of banking experience. He is a 1987 graduate of Francis Marion University with a bachelor’s degree in business and is also a 2011 graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Thalhimer Senior VP in retail services relocates to Charleston

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced that Nicki Jassy has relocated from the company’s corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, and is joining their Charleston office where she will lead Thalhimer’s efforts to grow its retail platform in South Carolina.

Jassy, a senior vice president with Thalhimer, joined the company in 2004 and focuses her practice on all aspects of retail brokerage. She has been a consistent top performer for Thalhimer, representing tenants such as Starbucks Corporation, TJX, Five Guys, Planet

Fitness, My Salon Suite, Buff City Soap and Goodwill, to name a few. She also has represented notable landlords such as Rebkee, Kimco Realty, Rosenthal Properties, and Sledd Properties.

Jassy is active within International Council of Shopping Centers. She is a graduate of the University of Richmond.

Annual Heroes Run to be held on 9/11

The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K run/walk is slated to take place Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, on Daniel Island in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Organizers of the event have received final permitting from the City of Charleston. Most notably, there will be no capacity restraints on the number of participants this year.

Since the race’s inception in 2012, the event has raised more than $152,000 in donations. Each year, proceeds benefit the Travis Manion Foundation as well as local military and first responder organizations’ purchases on life-saving equipment.

Additionally, the event supports various programs that assist veterans nationwide and Gold Star Families.