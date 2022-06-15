News Briefs - June 16, 2022

Highly-anticipated International African American Museum sets opening date

After over 20 years of planning, the International African American Museum has announced the museum will be opening the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023. Built upon the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf – one of the nation’s most prolific slave trading ports – the International

African American Museum will create an opportunity for visitors to engage with authentic and lesser-known history through transformative storytelling, compelling artifacts and exhibitions, and its unique “power of place.” The mission of the museum is to honor the untold story of the African American journey at one of America’s most sacred sites, and the long-awaited institution is poised to take this next step in delivering on this promise.

The museum encompasses nearly 150,000 square feet of exhibition, learning, and interpretive space. Nine exhibition galleries range in theme from introducing the African origins and diasporic connections of African Americans to revealing centuries of African American economic, creative, and social contributions of American history to taking an unvarnished look at slavery and enslaved people’s fight for human dignity. Located at the edge of Charleston Harbor with a clear view of the Atlantic Ocean, the museum’s distinctive design includes the African Ancestors Memorial Garden. The stunning “gardens within a garden” design that incorporates art installations, live plantings, and an infinity reflection pool was conceived by landscape architect Walter Hood, a 2019 MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” winner.

In the months leading up to the grand opening, the International African American Museum will release more details about opening celebrations, including speakers and various events. Community members and future visitors across the globe are encouraged to become charter members by visiting iaamuseum.org/members.

Exciting saxophone and piano recital to feature young local virtuoso talent

The public is invited to a concert of gorgeous and exciting classical music featuring a concerto by neo-romantic composer Alexander Glazunov, a virtuosic and expressive fantasie by modernist Alfred Desenclos, three romances by Robert Schumann, a modern piano trio on themes from Paganini and a jazz standard too. The featured musician, Luca Ratliff, is a rising high school senior, principal saxophonist of the Wando High School Band.

Luca Ratliff will present a polished hour-long recital of classical music for saxophone and piano in collaboration with distinguished pianist and composer Dr. Elaine M. Ross and his long-time saxophone coach, Jonathan Kammer, grand-prize winner of the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and active concert artist.

Providence Church will host the free concert open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18.