News Briefs - June 17, 2021

Berkeley Chamber of commerce Hosts Regional Job Fair

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cane Bay High School gymnasium. This event will host local businesses from the tri-county region seeking part-time and full-time positions, as well as new career opportunities.

Representatives will have the opportunity to meet with applicants on-site and potential employees that are seeking specific positions of interest as they relate to each employer. Employers will have access to private interview rooms to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields.

“Having an adequate and qualified workforce is the most critical need for 65% of our local businesses,” said Berkeley Chamber Board Director Gary Plyler with MAU Workforce Solutions. “The Berkeley Chamber has formed a Human Resources and Education Focus Group to develop solutions to assist our local businesses with this need.”

This free event is open to the public. Job seekers who attend the job fair will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and gather employment information directly from various industry sectors. Individuals attending the fair in hopes of securing employment should register online at berkeleysc.org/job-seeker-registration/ and come professionally dressed with copies of their current resume.

If you are looking to hire, please contact the chamber today to reserve your space at 843-761-8238 or 843-577-9549 or by email at info@berkeleysc.org

Porter-Gaud School recognizes Bill Ennis for leadership and service

Porter-Gaud School announced it has given the annual Sandra and Hank Cheves Leadership Award to Bill Ennis for his exceptional dedication and service.

Ennis is a Daniel Island resident and two of his children attended Porter-Gaud.