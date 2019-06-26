News Briefs - June 27, 2019

ROUNDABOUT CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Other than large trucks being turned around close to the intersection, the roundabout under construction at Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive has resulted in few disruptions to traffic flow. Signage posted on the roadways leading to the intersection indicates trucks will have to take a detour to get through the crossroads, or face a $500 fine.

According to Peter Valiquette of Infrastructure Consulting and Engineering, site grading and clean-up work will continue through this week. Weather permitting, the contractor plans to conduct nighttime paving operations starting on Sunday, June 30, and continuing through Tuesday, July 2.

“Work on the concrete islands should be completed during the week of July 7 through the 13,” noted Valiquette, “with landscaping completed soon thereafter.”

Valiquette provided a video example from a roundabout in Washington state that is very similar to the one under construction here and depicts how lighting and markers are utilized to enhance safety. The video can be found at https:// carmanahtraffic.com/news-gallery/five-corners-roundabout-edmonds-wa/. As detailed in the video, pedestrians needing to cross the intersection will simply push a button, which will then prompt the illumination of flashing lights, (Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons or RRFBs) to alert motorists to stop.

“One difference I should point out between this example and Berkeley County’s project is that the Daniel Island Roundabout will have the RRFBs in the pedestrian refuge islands as well as on the side of the road,” explained Valiquette.

Berkeley County engineers also provided the following link to a S.C. Department of Transportation website page offering additional information on how the roundabout will work, as well as how motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should navigate through the circle: https://www.scdot.org/travel/roundabout.aspx.

According to SCDOT, in national studies, roundabouts have been found to reduce total crashes by 35%, injury crashes by 75% and fatal crashes by 90%. The Daniel Island roundabout is expected to be complete and fully operational in August, before the start of the new school year.

BERKELEY CO. AND CITY OF CHARLESTON JOIN FORCES TO BRING NEW TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO CLEMENTS FERRY RD

At a City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation meeting on June 18, the city approved a memorandum of understanding that could potentially create a traffic signal at the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and Beresford Run. The document will need to be signed by Berkeley County and South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), and does not guarantee a traffic light at this point in time. The memorandum of understanding, if signed by both the city and county, will request that SCDOT consider the installation of a signal at the intersection.