News Briefs - June 6, 2019

MUSC HEALTH STADIUM SALE CONFIRMED

An affiliate of Georgia real estate development firm Holder Properties officially holds the deed to the property containing Daniel Island’s MUSC Health Stadium. The sale was discussed in late March, but the official transaction took place on May 24.

The Battery, the professional soccer team housed at the facility, will remain on Daniel Island to finish out their season, which ends on October 19. Details on what will come to the area are scant, but many speculate that it will be a mixed-use development.

In March of 2019, Holder Properties Chairman and CEO John Holder told The Daniel Island News that his company did not yet know what would be constructed on the stadium grounds, but added that “a lot of it is predicated on Daniel Island [DI Development Company].”

“It could be townhomes, it could be apartments, it could be office, it could be a hotel, and we are trying to work with them to determine what is the best use,” said Holder at the time.

According to a recent article in The Post & Courier on the $6.475 million sale, Holder Properties is considering a “village concept” for the site, which could include retail, office space and greenspace.

There is no word yet on what stadium the Battery will call home next, but Stoney Field, located near The Citadel in downtown Charleston, is reportedly under consideration.

The soccer team’s president Mike Kelleher is optimistic about the future for the Battery.

“Our club has enjoyed our time at MUSC Health Stadium, but it’s important for us to play in a central location where we can be more accessible for all our fans,” said Kelleher. “We are excited about a move downtown and hope to make that announcement soon.”

The sports field has been home to The Battery since 1999. The team is now in its 27th season.

WANDO BRIDGE REPAIRS AND LANE CLOSURES WILL COMMENCE OVER SUMMER

The South Carolina Department of Transportation provided an update about the repair schedule for the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River.

The repairs will only be conducted on the weekends, between Friday evening and Monday morning, to compensate for potential traffic snarls. The repairs are expected to take up to six weekends total, but they will not be consecutive. Exact dates for when the work will take place have not yet been provided. SCDOT and State Representative Nancy Mace both say that there will be at least a two week notice given before repairs begin.

Two of the weekend repairs will require a full lane reversal of one bridge at a time. All traffic will be directed to the adjacent bridge. The other four weekends are expected to result in one lane closure for each bridge.

The repairs being conducted are in response to recommendations after the emergency bridge closure in May 2018. During this round of improvements, the bridge’s joint segments will be repaired.