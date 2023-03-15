News Briefs - March 16, 2023

Beacon Community Bank opens fifth branch in 5 years

Provided by Beacon Community Bank

Beacon Community Bank, a privately held community bank founded in Charleston in 2018, has opened its newest branch at 5270 International Blvd. in North Charleston. This is the fifth branch for the local bank in five years.

“We’ve waited a long time but got to North Charleston as quickly as we could,” said Tommy B. Baker, chairman of the Board of Beacon Community Bank.

“What a privilege it is to be in one of the biggest and fastest growing cities in South Carolina, and to fulfill our dream with Mayor Keith Summey to be in North Charleston.”

In 2018, Beacon opened its first branch in downtown Charleston on East Bay Street. A second branch followed in Mount Pleasant on Houston Northcutt in 2019, a third on Daniel Island in 2021 and a fourth at Mount Pleasant’s Sea Island Shopping Center in 2022. The bank’s fifth branch is conveniently located at the intersection of I-526 and International Boulevard.

Construction is currently underway on Beacon’s corporate headquarters and branch on Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, which is expected to debut in the third quarter of 2023.

“Our new International Boulevard branch is right off I-526 in the heart of the North Charleston business community,” Baker added.

“It’s physically one of our largest branches to date, and the building houses both our public-facing branch and our corporate indirect (auto) lending department. We’ve already begun to welcome new clients doing business in North Charleston to our newest branch.”

For more information on Beacon Community Bank, please visit beacon.bank.

Guardian ad Litem program to host free training for volunteers

Provided by S.C. Department of Children’s Advocacy

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning April 10 to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Berkeley County.

Potential volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, and be able to contribute four to five hours a month of your time for a child. You can change a child’s story.

Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by March 30.

Contact David McAlhaney at the Charleston County Office at 843-277-5849 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity. For more information, visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.