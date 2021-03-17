News Briefs - March 18, 2021

Berkeley Chamber names Clarence Wright President

Clarence Wright, Southern Division Manager – Gas Operations of Dominion Energy, has been named as president of the 2021 Berkeley Chamber of Commerce. Wright succeeds Chris Stow, maintenance and engineering manager of Nucor, who served as Berkeley Chamber president for 2019 and 2020.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to lead this prestigious organization,” Wright said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with such a diverse and talented board as well as with Elaine (Morgan, CEO) and her dedicated and hard-working staff. Chris has been a great leader and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his two years of service. We will follow the path that he and last year’s board started, and we remain excited about the Chamber and its contribution to the business community as well as the surrounding communities.”

Berkeley County appoints deputy county supervisors

Berkeley County has appointed two new Deputy County supervisors. Ashley Powell, who began March 15, and John O. Williams II, who has been on the job since Jan. 31.

Powell graduated from Stratford High School, obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Clemson University and a Master of Urban Design from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In 2019, she was appointed assistant county administrator for

Richland County, a position she held until accepting the deputy supervisor position at Berkeley County.

Williams is now serving as both the county attorney and deputy county supervisor. He was born and raised in Berkeley County. He graduated from Berkeley High School, then Clemson University with a degree in civil engineering and the University of South

Carolina with a Juris Doctor degree.

After law school, he clerked for the Honorable R. Markley Dennis Jr. of the South Carolina Circuit Court. He later served as an assistant solicitor with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and then spent several years in private practice. Williams became the county attorney in 2015.

Daniel Island Rotary Club projects help others

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island’s recent weekly meetings provided members with different opportunities to learn about their community. Guests included:

• Retired Col. Steve Harrison has traveled the world and is a Rhodes Scholar and graduate from the Air Force Academy. He spoke about American values and the military’s role in the world.

• Dr. Troy Hale, chief strategist of SC Credit Union, author and speaker, specializes in talent retention and cohesion in the workplace including tackling those challenges that remote working presents.

• Bill Cannon, past president of the club, shared his vision about starting Rotary Ready – a volunteer organization that partners with medical providers to administer the COVID vaccine. Over 1,500 volunteers are currently registered.

• Mark Smith, local owner of six funeral homes, state house representative and long time Rotarian shared with the club pending legislation and some of his ideals and experiences that shaped his life.

• Susan Garcia was named the group’s February‘s Member of the Month. She is the owner of the UPS Store on Daniel Island and is a dedicated Rotarian.