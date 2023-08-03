News Briefs - March 9, 2023

IAAM set to open in June, coinciding with observance of Juneteenth

Provided by International African American Museum

The International African American Museum has set June 27 as the date that the long-awaited museum will open to the public.

The opening festivities will feature a number of community events in the days leading up to the launch, including an opening ceremony on June 24.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 21, the museum’s opening was delayed while City of Charleston staff and contractors worked to stabilize humidity and temperature levels within the new building. With those issues now resolved, building operations will be transferred to the IAAM over the next several weeks, in preparation for the June opening.

The IAAM, which sits at the site of Gadsden’s Wharf – one of the nation’s most prolific former slave trading ports – includes nine core exhibition galleries and a special exhibition gallery, as well as a “floating” gallery that weaves contemporary art throughout the museum. The museum will open with more than 700 artifacts dating from the 17th century to contemporary objects, alongside 1,000 image and media collection pieces. The museum also houses the Center for Family History, a world-class genealogy and ancestry resource center, which began hosting genealogy classes and workshops in 2020.

The museum’s opening date coincides with Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the day in 1865 when 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they had been freed by the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation – nearly two years earlier.

The event has been long celebrated by many African American communities and was formally designated as a national holiday in 2021.

In April, as final preparations for the official public opening begin, IAAM will host several in-person programs for the community to attend.

Marchand named Berkeley County Water and Sanitation director

Provided by Berkeley County Government

Berkeley County has named Richard Marchand the new director of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation. His first official day in the position was Feb. 27.

Marchand previously served as BCWS deputy director, a position he started in January 2022. He served under BCWS Director Doug Thompkins, who retired after serving four years as director. Marchand’s prior career experience also includes work in Nuclear Power

Generation at stations in South Carolina and Louisiana. Prior to that, Marchand served more than 20 years in the United States Navy. His last assignment was director of students for Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Goose Creek.

For the last 25 years, Marchand has called the tri-county home and has experience in program management, operations, maintenance, and training for regulated utilities.

His accomplishments include the first-time implementation of computer navigational systems on a U.S. Navy submarine, oversight of nuclear system test programs, and management of technical training programs.

As director, Marchand will manage and oversee 220 employees, handle all matters concerning Berkeley County water, county sewage, county recycling, the landfill, and much more.