News Briefs - May 13, 2021

Book drive to benefit book angels and Metanoia

Providence Church and Providence Preschool are teaming up throughout the month of May for a book drive to benefit Book Angels and Metanoia in the collection of books and boxes to deliver them in.

Book Angels needs new or gently used recreational books (but no textbooks or encyclopedias) to be given to classrooms and children in Title 1 schools, Pre-K through eighth grade (ages 4-13). Metanoia has a specific list of new books to be ordered on Amazon at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1OUO0MV91GJRO?ref_=wl_share and delivered to the church for the Young Leaders Program.

Order via the Amazon link above or drop off your book donations and stackable, mid-sized boxes on the front and back porches of the sanctuary of the church, located at 294 Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island.

For additional information, please contact Pam Payne at pjpnica56@gmail.com

ONE80 Place linen and shoe drive was a success

During the month of April, members of the Daniel Island community generously donated 101 towels, 96 washcloths, 22 pillows, 25 blankets, 82 pairs of shoes, and 48 sets of sheets to help homeless families at One80 Place, the largest local provider of services to families in need of affordable housing. This linen, towel, and shoe drive was organized by Providence Church. Pastor Dan Freemyer expressed a huge thank you to everyone who participated in this effort to assist families in transition.

JacksonBuilt Custom Homes wins three PRISM awards

Daniel Island based builder JacksonBuilt Custom Homes won three PRISM Awards from the Charleston Home Builders Association. The awards were presented virtually this year.

The company won the customer service award, which is based on online reviews from customers posted on sites like Houzz, Google and GuildQuality. They also earned the custom builder website award for the newly redesigned website at jacksonbuilthomes.com, and were honored with the Single Family Home $2-2.5 Million Award for a custom home on Daniel Island.

The Charleston Home Builders Association has been recognizing local home builders since 1988. PRISM Awards are given for excellence in sales, marketing and construction as well as green building and remodeling. JacksonBuilt has won a total of 16 PRISM Awards since its founding in 2008.

“It’s a real honor to be recognized by the Charleston Home Builders Association for our work in building exceptional custom homes around Charleston,” said Richard Jackson, owner and president. “The customer service award is particularly special because that is one of the hallmarks of our company. We have an uncompromising commitment to quality and service as we bring our clients’ visions to life.”

Following on the company’s core value of exceptional customer service, JacksonBuilt Homes also was honored by GuildQuality with a 2021 Guildmaster Award for customer satisfaction. GuildQuality is a customer surveying platform used by home builders, remodelers, contractors, and real estate companies.