News Briefs - May 19, 2022

Lora Goolsby named 2021 Global Realtor of the Year

The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR) recognized Lora Goolsby, a realtor with Carolina One Real Estate, as the 2021 Global Realtor of the Year. The honor bestowed upon Goolsby at the Realtor of Distinction Luncheon on March 29, was in recognition of her service as president of CTAR’s first Global Business Chapter in 2019. Goolsby also traveled to Panama, South America, with the Global Trade Mission in 2019 where a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Panama’s Real Estate Association.

A native of Augusta, Georgia, Goolsby graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in speech communications. Prior to leaving Atlanta and moving to Charleston, Goolsby was employed by industry leaders Prudential Property and Casualty Insurance and MetLife.

In Mount Pleasant, after a stretch as a stay-at-home mom, Goolsby affiliated with Palmetto Christian Academy and in 2013 became a realtor with the Mount Pleasant Longpoint Road office of Carolina One Real Estate. She regularly works on Daniel Island.

In addition to her volunteer work with CTAR, Lora Goolsby earned numerous, national, and professional realtor designations; was honored multiple times by CTAR as a Realtor of Distinction: and achieved Silver, Gold, and Platinum Circle of Excellence with Carolina One Real Estate.

Married for 31 years with two grown children, Goolsby is a resolute Top Producing realtor who spends her leisure hours cooking, reading, and kayaking.

Building to Building Update – 115 Fairchild st.

April’s featured building in the Building to Building column was 115 Fairchild St.

Also operating out of that building is Kimley-Horn, a full service engineering, planning, and design consulting firm.

When asked to identify the most important thing they wanted to share about their business, they explained, “At Kimley-Horn, one of the nation’s premier planning and design consultants, our 5,500+ professionals are specialists in many disciplines yet share one passion: making our clients successful. We combine creative solutions, a sense of urgency, and a focus on the bottom line to meet our client’s needs.”

As far as what they like about doing business on Daniel Island, they said, “The people and the community. Daniel Island is a special place. We have enjoyed working with the City of Charleston to implement safety and operational improvements throughout the island.

Being located here on Daniel Island allows us to have insight into the community others do not have.”

Kimley-Horn point of contact is Jonathan Guy, 843-737-6368, Jonathan.guy@kimley-horn.com

Berkeley County hires full-time DUI prosecutor

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the hiring of a full-time DUI prosecutor through a grant program. Attorney Tyler Jenkins will fill the position, which was funded through a South Carolina Department of Public Safety grant and does not require a local match.

This position is fully funded through the awarded grant.

Jenkins was previously an assistant solicitor for the 9th Judicial Circuit. He has experience with prosecuting various crimes, including drug crimes, firearm offenses, violent crimes, white-collar crimes, property crimes and domestic violence. Jenkins has also assisted

Family Court with juvenile matters.

Jenkins is a Moncks Corner native, having graduated from Berkeley High School. After high school he attended the University of South Carolina and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Jenkins then went on to study at the Charleston School of Law and received a Juris Doctor degree.