News Briefs - May 5, 2022

Fatal crash on clements ferry under investigation

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving two automobiles, which occurred April 26 at 8:45 a.m. on Clements Ferry Road near Crest Lane in Wando.

According to CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team, 76-year-old male John Gleason Richardson of Charleston was driving a Volkswagen sedan when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Clements Ferry Road and was struck by a Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered significant injuries and was transported to MUSC via helicopter and pronounced deceased at 9:55 a.m. Two females, a driver and passenger, in the Hyundai SUV were not injured.

A portion of Clements Ferry Road was closed and traffic was diverted around the accident, while police collected evidence and processed the scene. All lanes were reopened around 11:30 a.m.

MAIT is continuing to investigate the collision. No charges have been filed at this time.

This fatal collision is the third investigated and the third traffic-related death by the Charleston Police Department in 2022. One incident was a vehicle versus pedestrian, while the other was a vehicle versus vehicle.

Anyone with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084.

Berkley Animal Center addresses stray cat population

April 25, Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance to implement a TNVR Community Cat Program at Berkeley Animal Center. This program will ensure healthy stray cats and kittens are no longer taken to the shelter. Instead, they will be trapped, neutered/spayed and vaccinated against rabies and returned to where they were found.

The TNVR program is a humane and effective approach to control the stray cat population throughout the county while reducing diseases and common issues related to stray cats. It will also decrease cat admissions to shelters and reduce the euthanasia rate.

Berkeley Animal Center will have select dates when trapped cats can be brought in for surgeries, vaccines, ear tipping, and microchipping. To perform these surgeries, the Animal Center is partnering with the Massachusetts SPCA, whose staff will be visiting the local shelter next month.

For more information, contact the Berkeley Animal Center at 843-719-5050 or visit berkeleyanimalcenter.org.

Berkeley County to pave several dirt roads in rural communities

Berkeley County will soon be starting work on its next dirt-to-pave roads package, “7 Roads Project,” in rural communities. This project includes seven roads totaling approximately two miles.

Banks Construction has contracted with the County for the project’s construction. All engineering and inspection services will be completed in-house by Berkeley County’s Roads and Bridges and Engineering departments. The following roads are included in the 7 Roads Project:

• Cannon Court (Moncks Corner) – 0.206 miles

• Crest Lane (St. Stephen) – 0.559 miles

• Harlock Drive (Moncks Corner) –0.156 miles

• McElveen Avenue (Moncks Corner) – 0.129 miles

• Memory Lane (Moncks Corner) – 0.286 miles

• Orvin Street (St. Stephen) - 0.183 miles

• Upton Road (St. Stephen) - 0.583 miles

The County’s Dirt-to-Pave Program paves dirt/gravel roads, often in rural communities. The County established the Dirt-to-Pave Program in the 2008 One-Cent Sales Tax referendum with 28 dirt/gravel roads identified, totaling 21.5 miles. The 2014 One-Cent Sales Tax Program, which County voters passed through a referendum that same year, identified a total of 59 dirt/gravel roads, totaling about 12.6 miles. To date, the County has completed 48 Dirt-to-Pave projects from both referendums.