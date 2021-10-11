News Briefs - November 11, 2021

Charleston PD Chief Reynolds discloses cancer diagnosis

On Nov. 3, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds notified Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of City Council regarding his recent cancer diagnosis, according to Charleston Police Department Public Information team. Reynolds’ memo read:

“I am writing today to share some personal news regarding my health and to begin an open dialogue about the path forward. In early October, I learned that I was among the 1.9 million Americans to be diagnosed with cancer this year. While this news was met with equal parts shock and sadness from myself and my family, it was also met with our collective resolve to confront this challenge head-on.

“In the weeks that followed the initial diagnosis, my family and I spent time consulting with my medical team at MUSC to determine the best path forward. At this time, that path includes a rigorous treatment plan, with both surgery and chemotherapy. I’ve received outstanding care so far and feel confident that these steps will help guide me toward a cancer-free prognosis.

“I plan to remain in close contact with department and city leadership as I undergo treatment, and will continue to be briefed on any operational needs or strategic initiatives that arise during that time. Additionally, we have built a team of three highly trained and exceedingly qualified deputy chiefs who are prepared to lead the department during periods when I may be temporarily unavailable. With that said, I want to be clear that at no point in time will there be a break in service for our department personnel or our citizens. I have the utmost confidence in the men and women of the Charleston Police Department, and I have no doubt that they will continue to protect and serve our city with dignity, honor and respect.

“The outpouring of support I’ve already received has been a real blessing, and I’m grateful to Mayor Tecklenburg, who has been a source of strength since day one. His leadership and friendship have been an enormous comfort during a challenging time.

“And finally, I’d like to thank each of you for all you do, not just for the department, but for the Charleston community as a whole. The opportunity to serve alongside you and the rest of our city team is among the greatest honors of my life, and I’m proud to represent the remarkable men and women of the Charleston Police Department.”

Reynolds released a video message, which can be viewed at youtu.be/INHmufXFDgI.

Wando shooting injures two, arrest made

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Nov. 4 the arrest of a man after a shooting in Wando left two people injured Nov. 1. Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Spinx gas station located at 2627 Highway 41 in reference to a shooting incident. Responding deputies arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

The shooting incident was captured on the business’ surveillance cameras. Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting victim and one other person were in their car at the gas station when the suspect’s vehicle arrived. Both vehicles were parked at the vacuum station. The shooting victim walked toward Brown Johnson’s vehicle and appeared on surveillance to be saying something to him. Brown-Johnson then reached into his vehicle and pulled out an AR-15 rifle and pointed it at the victim. The victim then pulled a firearm out of his waistband in self-defense.

Brown-Johnson and the victim fired shots at each other and were both injured. Brown-Johnson received a gunshot wound to his foot. He fled from the scene, but his vehicle was quickly located by patrol deputies in the area of 2617 Cainhoy Road. While executing a search warrant, detectives were able to locate the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting.

Brown-Johnson was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center after receiving treatment at an area hospital.