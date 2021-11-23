News Briefs - November 25, 2021

2021 Angel charities worthy of contribution

Each year, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond recognizes worthy nonprofits that exemplify charitable giving in South Carolina. For 2021, there were 15 Angel charities chosen.

The charities were selected by review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as by nominations from the public. To be selected, the charity must have devoted 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; must have been in existence for three or more years; must make good use of volunteer services; must receive minimal funding from grants; must have a significant presence in South Carolina; and the charity must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of

Charitable Funds Act. Each year the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase organizations with diverse missions from several areas around the state.

For more information, call the Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484) or send an email to charities@sos.sc.gov

If donors have concerns about a charitable organization, professional fundraiser, or raffle, they can file a confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office by using the online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form.

The Angel charities recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed below. Those South Carolina organizations recognized are listed in alphabetical order and are not ranked by the Secretary of State.

• All 4 Paws, Pawleys Island - 89.9%

• All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, Fort Mill - 84.9%

• Center for Developmental Services, Greenville - 91.5%

• Connected Hearts Ministry Inc., North Augusta - 97.9%

• Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry Inc., Greenwood - 99.0%

• Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach Inc., Myrtle Beach - 96.0%

• Kershaw Area Resource Exchange Inc., Kershaw - 96.8%

• Kids On Point Inc., Charleston - 86.8%

• Moss Creek Marines Inc., Hilton Head Island - 97.3%

• Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services, Johns Island - 86.4%

• Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center, Florence - 88.7%

• Project Safe Pet, Lake Wylie - 96.4%

• The ETV Endowment of South Carolina Inc., Spartanburg - 84.3%

• The Free Medical Clinic Inc., Columbia - 94.2%

• Upstate Warrior Solution Inc., Greenville - 90.9%

Tourism Day to raise funds for homelessness prevention nonprofit

The Charleston Tour Association (CTA) will support neighbors in need this holiday season by hosting its first Tourism Day. On Saturday, Dec. 4, participating tourism-related businesses, such as tour companies and guides and historical museums, will donate 10% of their revenue to One80 Place. The association’s goal is to donate $3,000 to this important local nonprofit.

One80 Place is the largest provider of homeless services for families, children, men, and veterans in the Lowcountry. They served 478 veterans in fiscal year 2021 and saw an increase in need for housing services for women and children. “When board members of the Charleston Tour Association learned this, we decided to do something to help,” said Cainhoy peninsula resident Lee Ann Bain, CTA president. “Our Tourism Day fundraiser is an opportunity for the local tourism industry to give back to the community and a chance for people to learn more about Charleston history while supporting a worthy cause.”

One80 Place provides services in the areas of housing, hunger, employment, health care, and legal aid. Everything they do is grounded in the core belief that everyone deserves a home.

Approximately 22 tour companies and guides will take part in Tourism Day. To see the complete list of participants and book your tour, go to tourcharleston.org/tourism-day-2021/.