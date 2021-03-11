News Briefs - November 4, 2021

Six residents elected to DICA Board of Directors

Six board members were elected to the Daniel Island Community Association (DICA) Board of Directors in an online election held Nov. 1.

Otto Orr was re-elected. Also elected to the board are David Campopiano, S. Colby Hollifield, William R. Goff, Greg Turner and Glenn Williman. Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, serves as an appointed member.

A total of 660 DICA members participated in the election. The new DICA board members will begin their two-year term on Jan. 1, 2022.

New apartment complex proposed next to Benefitfocus

A new apartment complex proposal is under review on Daniel Island and its site plan suggests it would be neighbors with one of the island’s largest software companies.

Woodfield Daniel Island 3 is the designated name of the 6-acre, six-building, 175 multifamily unit proposed housing development, which would include five apartment buildings and one clubhouse.

Under the project’s zoning parameters, the buildings are required not to exceed a height limit of four stories. As well as one parking space per unit and ADA compliance for all on-site amenities.

The project’s site plan just underwent the pre-application phase for the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee (TRC). If the proposal passes TRC, the Planning Commission and Charleston Cityy Council’s review, Woodfield would be next to Benefitfocus.

The owner and developer is Woodfield Acquisitions LLC based on Sullivan’s Island. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside and the architecture would be done by a Charlotte firm.

The site as it exists, located at 225 Benefitfocus Way, is partially developed and has an office building with associated parking. The remainder of the site is undeveloped and the property is located in a flood zone.