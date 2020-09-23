News Briefs - September 24, 2020

HARBOR DEEPENING PROJECT CONTRACTS AWARDED

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, has awarded the fourth and fifth dredging construction contracts for the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project.

Contract No. 4 was awarded for approximately $53 million to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC of Oak Brook, Illinois. Contract No. 5 was awarded for approximately $32 million to Marinex Construction Inc. of Charleston. Both projects are expected to be complete by summer 2022.

Contract No. 4 will deepen to 52 feet the lower harbor portion of the Cooper River from the confluence with the Wando River to the new Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal under construction by the South Carolina State Ports Authority. This contract involves the removal of more than 5.5 million cubic yards of material.

Contract No. 5 will deepen to 48 feet the upper harbor portion of the Cooper River from the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal to the North Charleston Terminal. This contract involves the removal of more than 4.3 million cubic yards of material.

This work, along with the three contracts already underway in the entrance channel and lower harbor, will complete the $597 million deepening project originally authorized for construction in 2016. The Charleston Harbor Post 45 project began with dredging in the entrance channel in March 2018 and the overall project is scheduled to be completed in 2022, well within the originally projected timeline of 40-76 months.

“The Charleston District has been working hard with the South Carolina Ports Authority, local leaders, and private industry on this project since kicking off the feasibility study in 2010 and it is great to see that the finish line is near,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd, Charleston District commander, and Daniel Island resident. “To take a project of this scale and impact from a feasibility study to completion in 12 years and within just six years of its federal construction authorization is a testament to the vision of the port, the cooperation of local leaders, and the determination and professionalism of the Charleston District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

DANIEL ISLAND POA REMINDS RESIDENTS ABOUT POLITICAL SIGN RULES

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association posted a reminder to residents on its website stating association policy allows one political sign, banner or flag per property and per candidate to be placed on private property within 45 days of an election. Signs should be no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches.

The area between the sidewalk and curb is public right of way, and signs placed here violate association policy. Signs placed in this area will be removed.

Additionally, signs may not be placed on any common property such as a park or a playground. Once the election has concluded, signs should be removed immediately.

In other POA news, the group is planning to hold its annual association meeting via Zoom this year. The time and date are still to be determined.