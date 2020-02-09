News Briefs - September 3, 2020

Thomas and Rabon join State Farm insurance team

Stephanie Thomas and Tyler Rabon have joined the Mount Pleasant Tony Pope State Farm Insurance team.

As an insurance account representative, Thomas is licensed in property and casualty, life and health and will be assisting new prospects with their insurance needs. She previously worked for Pope’s office for 15 of her 20 years of insurance experience with State Farm. When she isn’t at work, Thomas loves spending time with family, cooking and crafting.

Rabon joins the team as an insurance account representative with more than two years of insurance experience. He is licensed in property and casualty insurance and will be assisting new prospects and customers with their insurance needs. Outside of the office, he enjoys attending sporting events, playing golf and spending time with his wife and daughter.

TargetMarket acquires Digico Agency and The Modern Connection

Charleston-based digital marketing agency, TargetMarket, has announced the acquisition of Charleston social media firms Digico Agency and The Modern Connection.

Founded in 2012, Daniel Island-based Digico Agency positioned itself as a digital-first focused agency specializing in web development and digital marketing for businesses both in and outside of the Charleston market.

“Personally and professionally, the opportunity to merge with TargetMarket came at the perfect time for us,” said Ashley Adorno, co-founder of Digico.

Both Sean and Ashley Adorno will stay on board as consultants, and all employees from Digico Agency have been retained.

Founded in 2009, The Modern Connection in downtown Charleston was one of the city’s first dedicated social media agencies. Since then the company has expanded to offer additional digital marketing services to businesses both in and outside of the Charleston market, primarily working with clients in the hospitality/tourism, retail and education sectors.

“As I started to think about stepping back from the business I spent the last 11 years building, I wanted to find the perfect ‘home’ for both our clients and our team. Having known and respected Nick (Nydegger, founder and CEO) and the TargetMarket team for years, I couldn’t have found a better fit,” said Ashley Thiesen, founder of The Modern Connection.

Thiesen will stay on board as a consultant, and all employees from The Modern Connection have been retained.

Lowcountry agencies aim to advance racial equity

Trio Solutions Inc. (TRIO) founder Jessica Munday and Obviouslee Marketing founder Lee Deas joined with area marketing firms to discuss ways leaders within the creative field can work together to address the lack of diversity and inclusion within the marketing and advertising industry — a new initiative called Agencies Act in Solidarity — during an online lunch event Aug. 21.

The initiative was created by Deas and Katie Kern, partner of Media Frenzy Global in Atlanta. The two industry leaders came together after the murder of George Floyd to issue a challenge to agency leaders across the country to publicly voice their support to advance racial equity within the marketing field.

“This is a critical conversation,” says Munday. “Agencies need to come together and take ownership of the fact that our field has struggled with diversity, equity and inclusion for years.”

More than 30 agency leaders from across the nation have signed the pledge. According to research, 88% of the PR industry is white, revealing a stark disparity in the industry which becomes painfully pronounced as business professionals climb the corporate ladder.

“It is important to not just stand in solidarity, but to act in solidarity,” says Deas.

Agencies, regardless of size, are invited to sign the pledge to eradicate racially systemic roadblocks and positively impact opportunities for Black industry professionals. For more information and to join the pledge, visit actinsolidarity.com/.