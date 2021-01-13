Next COVID-19 vaccine phase starts Jan. 13

Beginning Jan. 13, any South Carolina resident aged 70 or older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, can begin scheduling their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

South Carolina officials are confident the majority of people in Phase 1a who want to be vaccinated have either received their shots or have scheduled appointments to do so. There are currently 146,500 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the state, with 82,266 total doses already administered (a 56 percent utilization rate) plus 94,926 appointments scheduled by Phase 1a individuals to receive their vaccine over the next several weeks, as of Jan. 11.

“Because we’ve seen a dramatic acceleration in vaccine usage and appointments in the last week, we have decided to speed things up again,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We know that those 70 and older are at the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19. Making sure they have expedited access to the vaccine will help save lives.”

More than 67 percent of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 70 and older.

The vaccine can only be administered by appointment – you can’t walk into a health care facility and ask for the vaccine. Call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance with scheduling an appointment or go online to scdhec.gov. Residents will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID that confirms their age.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.