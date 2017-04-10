Next few weeks could offer best fishing of the year

Shrimping season in the Lowcountry got off to a slow start. Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria made for a rough September. However, my friend Julian Levin and I were determined to end the month on a high (shrimping) note. We launched late in the afternoon on Thursday and ran out to Crab Bank. The weather was simply beautiful. It only took a few minutes to set the poles. So, we had time to sit back and enjoy watching the sun set over the city. That view made the trip already worthwhile. The trip got even better when the sun disappeared. Shrimp began moving with falling tide and stopping to a snack on the bait by our poles. Each cast of our net produced dozens of nice-size shrimp. It did not take very long to (almost) fill the cooler. When the size of the shrimp dropped off a bit, we decided to call it a night.

For me, shrimping is a social activity. Don’t get me wrong, I love eating fresh shrimp. But who you catch them with is more important than the shrimp you actually catch. There are a few weeks left in the shrimp baiting season. So, call a few friends and go shrimping. You will be glad you did.

Fishing has been good but the wind has been awful. For the last three days, the wind has blown a gale (good thing we went shrimping on Thursday). The fish are biting but the strong wind makes catching them a challenge. Hopefully, the wind lays down this week. Trout are schooling up and feeding aggressively. The next few weeks could be the best fishing of the year. Don’t miss it!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.