Niddy Griddy Cleaning Service: ‘Women helping women have a life’

Does daily life, especially during the holidays, have you feeling overworked, overwhelmed, and overtired? Annette Waldrop, owner of Niddy Griddy Cleaning Service, says her buisness can help alleviate the added stress of keeping homes or offices clean.

The former Daniel Island resident opened Niddy Griddy Cleaning Service in 2005 based on the motto: “Women Helping Women Have A Life.”

“We love what we do, and we love to make our customers smile,” Waldrop said. “Our teammates are compassionate and want to make all their customers happy with their cleaning.”

The Niddy Griddy crew can be seen around Daniel Island in pink Niddy Griddy t-shirts and jackets. Each member is trained to take the stress out of housekeeping for local Lowcountry residents.

Jodi Bearden is a happy customer. “Annette is passionate about making her clients happy and helping them to make life a bit easier. Time after time she has helped me to make my own life easier by helping to keep my home clean. I am very grateful for her work.”

Bearden has been a Niddy Griddy client since 2019. “Niddy Griddy is always responsive to whatever I need, whether it is a special request for a cleaning or a change to my regular cleaning schedule, Annette always goes above and beyond to find a way to accommodate. The teams are thorough and work very hard each and every cleaning.”

Waldrop emphasizes the importance of being able to trust your cleaners, “It’s very important to hire a licensed and bonded and insured company to handle cleaning the most expensive item you own. If you want an established professional licensed, bonded and insured company with ties to your community, we are it. I was born and raised in Charleston so I will always be here to help you with all your cleaning needs. We will customize your cleaning to meet your specific needs.”

Michelle Walsh, owner/broker of Charlestowne Realty Group has used Niddy Griddy for eight years and has recommended them to several residents on the island.

“They are always timely and thorough. I love Niddy Griddy for a lot of reasons,” Walsh said. “They respond quickly, they can usually come very quickly if needed and they really take pride in their work. They care that you’re happy and that makes a difference.”

Waldrop says her company prides themselves on their guarantee of 100% customer satisfaction. “When you hire my company, you can talk to the owner. Siri Milton, my assistant, has been helping me grow Niddy Griddy for the past 10 years and knows the quality of work me and my customers expect.”

Niddy Griddy Cleaning Service also has special incentives for their customers. “We have a refer-a-friend program. You refer your friend and once we clean their home for the first time, you receive one hour of free cleaning on your next cleaning,” Waldrop said.

To find out more or schedule a cleaning go to niddygriddyclean.com.