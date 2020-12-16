Nix the quick fix

Tris Miles was looking forward to serving up a traditional Thanksgiving meal for her family, but just before the big day – her dishwasher stopped working.

“It broke down a week and a day before Thanksgiving,” said Miles, who has lived on Daniel Island for 16 years. “…That’s when everything happens. It never fails!”

Miles’ husband was out of town at the time, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. She watched YouTube videos to see if it might be a simple fix. When she found out it wasn’t, she began calling local appliance repair companies.

“I called tons of places, and it was either they didn’t call me back for a couple of days or they didn’t fix my brand,” Miles said. “…Sometimes, they don’t even call you back because I think they’re just overwhelmed.”

She even considered replacing the dishwasher, but the manufacturer has a months-long backlog of orders. Miles’ husband tried to fix it himself when he returned home, but they still needed help. Finally, a repairman was able to come out the day before Thanksgiving.

“It was perfect timing, but it was just a little pricey,” she said. “…At that point you’re kind of between a rock and a hard place. We were either going to have to wait until February (to get a new one)…or pay $700 to fix it…Not a good choice either way.”

Miles’ experience is similar to what thousands of others across the nation are dealing with as a result of impacts to the appliance repair industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Today Show” reported in a recent story that repair calls are “skyrocketing,” citing a 39% increase overall. And according to a Sears Home Services survey, 54% of homeowners have had a professional come to their home since last spring.

The numbers are also climbing here in the Lowcountry. For Southern Fried Appliance owner Christian Van Horn, a single owner and operator who handles all of the repair calls himself, requests for service just keep coming.

“According to Google, who monitors my web traffic, I am currently up in traffic over 500 percent!” he said. “Which means although I only run six or seven [service] calls a day, I get 30 to 50 phone calls a day.”

Van Horn starts his day at 7:30 a.m. and typically works until 8 p.m.

“I’m at maximum capacity, and then some,” he said. “I’m trying to do everything we can to repair as many appliances as possible.”

One of the reasons for the sharp rise in call numbers, added Van Horn, is that appliances are being used more than normal during the pandemic.

“Everyone is working from home so when they didn’t use the microwave every lunch time, now they use the microwave every time,” he said. “They do clothes more often, they do this, they do that,

so yes, the workload has increased on appliances.”

But there are other contributing factors as well. It can be difficult to get specific new appliances now, due to COVID-related shutdowns at manufacturing sites and other issues, so people who would have just purchased a new stove or refrigerator are often unable to do that in a timely manner.

“They’ll get a new one someday,” Van Horn added. “But right now they need to repair this one. I get that every day.”

Tony Mullen, a sales consultant at PLUGS appliance store in Mount Pleasant, can attest to the strains on the industry now.

“It’s a very interesting time to be in the business,” he said. “... Demand is through the roof.”

“It started before COVID, with import quotas and tariffs,” Mullen continued. “That caused some disruption in getting components into assembly facilities in the United States, and then now with COVID, shipping lanes have been disrupted, ports are having trouble getting components through the ports, even though a lot of global manufacturers are back up to speed.”

Mullen works with his customers to find an appliance that best suits their needs, even when it may not be the one they originally wanted.

“Fortunately, we do have enough inventory to make most people happy and things are getting better every day,” he said. “They just have to be open-minded.”

Appliances and repairs aren’t the only products and services in demand. Matthew Hays, owner of mPower Electric, is seeing his call numbers surge as well.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Hays, a Daniel Island resident. “It’s crazy how busy I am – and I’m a one man show.”

An electrician for over 23 years, Hays left his former job to start his own company last February, just before the pandemic started. He’s been busy ever since – answering three to five calls for service each day. For the last month or so, the top request for service has been installing or repairing outdoor outlets for folks wanting to put up Christmas decorations. But second on the list has been changing out ceiling fans.

“That’s one of the things that I think with people home so much…they’re just looking at these old rusty fans and light fixtures and they just want to change them out. I do a lot of that. I could hang ceiling fans in my sleep!”

As for DIY (Do It Yourself) projects, electrical jobs may not be the best to tackle on your own.

“Most grown men tell me ‘I just don’t mess with electricity!’…That’s good for me, because I will. Experience goes a long way, and caring about what you do and treating everyone’s home like your own. That’s important to me.”

General home repairs are also up due to what has become known as “pandemic nesting.” Crown Building Services, a local company that does work on Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and across the region, is normally booked out for about two weeks.

“Now we’re booked out about six (weeks)!” reported owner Steve Yeomans, a former home builder. “What we’re seeing is that people, now that they are at their house, more are seeing things that need to be done and actually decided to go ahead and do it.”

It could be the installation of a new microwave, an exterior wood repair, or multiple small projects – Yeomans and his team help with it all.

“What I tell people is if they take a look at it and they feel it’s over their heads, give us a call,” Yeomans said.

All in the repair business seem to agree – getting extra work is a good problem to have.

“I hate the reason we’re busy,” Yeomans added. “But I’m thankful that the business is here.”

“It’s been unbelievably rewarding,” Hays noted. “And it’s almost more than I can keep up with, but in a good way.”

“I can handle it,” said Van Horn, of his overfilled work days. “…We’re all suffering from this (virus) one way or another…But no matter what anyone tells you about this – it’s better to have work than not to have work.”

So for those seeking a quick fix for an ailing appliance during the pandemic, a good dose of patience might be the best remedy of all.