Non-profit Briefs - January 19, 2023

Charleston Playhouse announces Broadway Cabaret Series Season

Provided

Charleston Playhouse, Charleston’s first Professional Equity Theatre Company, announced its 2023 Broadway Cabaret Series Season. After a very successful 2022 season, the slate in 2023 will feature Broadway performers Darilyn Castillo (“Hamilton,” “The Lion King,”

“Motown the Musical”), Hayley Podschun (Glinda in “Wicked,” “Hello Dolly!”, “Something Rotten!,” “Chaplin,” “Anything Goes,” “Pal Joey,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Hairspray,” “The Sound of Music”), Jenny DiNoia (Elphaba in “Wicked” in seven companies across four countries, more than any other actress in the show’s history, including Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney, and the first and second national tours), Jenny Lee Stern (“Rocky, A Christmas Story”), and local professionals Clyde Moser, Aaron Hancock, and Lauren Wagner. Tickets can be purchased at CharlestonPlayhouse.com.

Charleston Playhouse, a nonprofit organization in residence at the College of Charleston Sottile Theatre, features Broadway actors, Equity members, and local professional talent. The productions provide top-quality entertainment in the heart of Charleston’s charming historic district. Stars such as Carol Burnett, Kristen Chenoweth, and other Tony Award winners, along with Mayor John Tecklenburg, Daniel Island resident Ed Marinaro, Renee Dobbins Anderson, and many others have joined Charleston Playhouse’s Advisory Committee in support of this endeavor. Doug Coupe, another resident of Daniel Island, is on Charleston Playhouse’s Board of Directors.

Charleston Playhouse, an advocate for the arts and the artists in the community, is also planning its inaugural Mainstage Season, producing four large-scale Broadway-caliber productions in the Sottile Theatre, while continuing to add additional foundational funding and growing its robust donor base leading up to that announcement. Charleston Playhouse will not only be the first professional Equity Theatre in Charleston, but the largest in the state of South Carolina.

Hope Scholars Academy open house to feature new faculty

Hope Scholars Academy has appointed two new faculty members who will be introduced at an open house at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Rachel Hudson will be teaching 11th grade literature and composition. Hudson has a bachelor of arts in English from Southern Wesleyan University and a master of arts in adolescent literature. She has taught for eight years at the middle school level and served as a mentor for teachers in those grades.

Melissa Bennett will lead classes in Bible for the eighth through 10th grades. Bennett graduated from Geneva College with a bachelor of arts in student ministries. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. She has taught Bible for more than 20 years. Bennett is married to the Reverend Jonathan Bennett; they have three children and are also foster parents.

At the open house, families will have an opportunity to tour the school and meet the new faculty. In addition, the continuing faculty members will be on hand for questions about the full curriculum including science, math, engineering, Bible, world view, art and languages. To sign up, go to hopescholarsacademy.org.

Hope Scholars is located in Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford St., in Park Circle near the intersection of I-26 and I-526.