Non-profit news - March 29, 2018

MAYOR TECKLENBURG ANNOUNCES LITERACY CAMP, MAKES CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, alongside representatives from the City of Charleston Recreation Department, Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth, and Families, and Reading Partners, recently announced this year’s Arthur W. Christopher Community Center Kids Camp, which will feature a specialized Reading Partners curriculum. The mayor also stressed the important need for summer literacy volunteers.

Across South Carolina, students who are not reading on grade level by fourth grade have an 88 percent chance of never catching up and are four times more likely to drop out of high school, stated a press release. By integrating individualized literacy support and mentorship into summer camp programs, Reading Partners aims to curb summer learning loss and prevent reading drop off.

Based on testing administered before and after last year’s summer program, 82 percent of the 70 participating campers either increased or maintained their reading skills.

“Setting our children up for success is a true community effort, and with the help of literacy volunteers this summer, we will have the chance to build upon last year’s success and offer even more campers the opportunity to improve their reading ability,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

“The development of strong reading skills is foundational to all learning, and our partnership with the City of Charleston helps us ensure that our children are both having fun and thriving academically,” added Kecia Greenho, executive director of Reading Partners South Carolina.

Tutoring will take place Monday through Thursday beginning June 4 and lasting through August 10. More than 300 program volunteers are needed on a flexible basis with a minimum one-hour commitment per week. Those interested in volunteering can find more information and sign up at www.readingpartners.org/volunteer.

DARKNESS TO LIGHT TO HOLD INAUGURAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT ON DI

To raise awareness about child sexual abuse, Darkness to Light is asking adults across the Lowcountry to participate in an afternoon of golf on Monday, April 9 at the Ralston Course at the Daniel Island Club. April has been designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month. With proper training, adults can prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse, stated a press release about the golf event. Funds raised will go towards providing training to adults to help them better protect children from sexual abuse.

“There are about 42 million survivors of child sexual abuse across the U.S. alone,” said Katelyn Brewer, president and CEO of Darkness to Light. “We know that abuse has a profound impact on children that can last into adulthood, which is why prevention is so important. If we can prevent abuse, we can make children safer and happier and make the future a better place for everyone.”

According to Darkness to Light, one in 10 children will be sexually abused by their 18th birthday – and 90 percent of children who are sexually abused are abused by someone the family knows and trust. Abusers can be neighbors, friends, family members, or coaches, continued the press release. With education, adults can often spot the signs of grooming and prevent abuse from happening.

“Last April we raised $30,000 nationally,” added Brewer. “With this support we trained more adults to prevent abuse, created new state-of-the art programs, and continued to offer scholarships to our local community partners. This April Darkness to Light has a goal of ‘60K in 30 Days.’ We know this is a lofty goal but, with our committed supporters we will achieve it. The tournament is a great way to help us reach that goal.”

The Inaugural Golf Tournament is being presented by the Penn State Alumni Association Charleston Chapter and is expecting close to 120 golfers to participate at the nationally ranked Ralston Course. The format is a shotgun start with prizes for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Hole-in-One. Directly following the tournament there will be a VIP Cocktail Reception for all golfers, their guests, and community members who purchase tickets. The reception will include a silent auction. More information about the tournament, including online registration and sponsorships can be found at the organization’s website at www.D2L.org/golftournament.