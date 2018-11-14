Non-profit news - November 15, 2018

DOCKERY’S PITCHES IN FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

Dockery’s of Daniel Island has donated more than $31,000 to the Red Cross for hurricane relief in the Carolinas, according to a press release. During October, the Daniel Island restaurant and brewery committed to giving 10 percent of all purchases and 50 percent of all BLOOM Organic Light Lager six pack sales to the Red Cross to assist those in areas devastated by winds and flooding brought by the Category 4 hurricane.

“Charleston was spared by Florence, but as a city we know what it’s like to be impacted by a hurricane,” said Dockery’s General Manager Chuck Isenberg. “The Daniel Island community really rallied around the idea of giving this month and we were able to assist a neighboring area that was less fortunate that us.”

The total damage by Hurricane Florence is expected to reach $22 billion. At least 48 lives were lost in the storm.

“Support from partners such as Dockery’s allows the Red Cross to quickly mobilize volunteers, equipment and supplies to provide help and hope to people who need it most,” said Louise Welch Williams, CEO, Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross. “We deeply appreciate Dockery’s generous donation as we work together to prevent and alleviate human suffering in South Carolina.”

“Volunteers make up more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce,” continued Williams. “We invite the public to go online to redcross.org to become a volunteer, to donate money to our mission or to sign-up to donate lifesaving blood.”

‘FEEDING OF THE MULTITUDES’ TO GIVE AWAY THANKSGIVING TURKEYS

The Cainhoy community’s “Feeding of the Multitudes” ministry, run by Huger residents Dr. Levi and Janet Wright, hopes to give away 400 turkeys this Thanksgiving to local families in need. It is the second year the ministry has committed to providing a holiday meal to those who might otherwise go without. The Wrights have been providing free food to residents on the Cainhoy peninsula for the last 15 years. The Thanksgiving distribution will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Jack Primus Road and Clements Ferry Road, beginning at 11 a.m.

To meet their goal, they are seeking donations of $15 to help purchase a turkey for a family or individual in need. They have already placed an order for 400 turkeys at Wal-Mart, said Janet, and will pick them up the morning of the distribution. According to Levi, the effort to provide food for area citizens is an important one.

“It’s important because we know the hunger need is there,” he said. “I think at Thanksgiving, it’s a great gesture for us to be able to reach that many people. We will serve some families that are living off the land. They’re hunting for game and fishing for fish. One particular family I talked to (recently), the husband just had a heart attack so he can’t hunt or fish. So the food they are relying on is the food we are giving them.”

For others, not having to purchase food frees up money to be spent on other necessities, such as medications, added Wright.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at either of Janet’s businesses: Bits and Pieces, 1060 Red Hill Road, Huger, SC 29450 or Clements Ferry Alternations, 2500-F Clements Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29492. Checks should be made out to Feeding of the Multitudes. For more information, visit the ministry’s Facebook page, “Feeding of the Multitudes.”