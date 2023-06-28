Nonprofit news from the Exchange Club, Rotary and Blackbaud

ANDERSON AWARDED EXCHANGE CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

Martha Cooper Anderson of Daniel Island is the 2023 recipient of a $2,500 scholarship presented by the Exchange Club of Daniel Island. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who resides in the Daniel Island area. Applicants must write an essay describing how he/she has dealt with a challenge.

Anderson is a Palmetto Christian Academy graduate and will attend Auburn University in the fall.

MIKE GEIER NAMED ROTARIAN OF THE MONTH OF MAY

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island named Mike Geier their Rotarian of the Month for May.

Geier is the club’s Community Service Chair.

Geier retired from Envision Pharma Group after over 20 years of helping them build software solutions for the life sciences industry, starting as a software architect and ending as the company chief technology officer.

In retirement, Geier volunteers with Soldiers’ Angels, a national nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to military veterans and their families. He also enjoys playing pickleball and golf. He and his wife of 32 years, Christine, have three adult children, Kenneth, Steven, and Megan.

BLACKBAUD FUND AWARDS $70,000 TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

Blackbaud, a publicly-traded Daniel Island based software company serving nonprofits, awarded nearly $70,000 in grants through its Blackbaud Fund to 10 coastal South Carolina nonprofit organizations that serve youth with disabilities and champion educational opportunities for underserved, disadvantaged and/or minority children – raising the fund’s total lifetime contributions to over $1 million.

2023 Blackbaud Fund recipients are:

• Communities in Schools of South Carolina implements whole-school supports and case management services through one to one and small group counseling to students who struggle with access and face barriers related to poverty.

• Teachers’ Supply Closet provides free classroom supplies for teachers in Title I schools across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

• Carolina Youth Development Center offers learning and enrichment through the 2023 Freedom School program’s summer curriculum that supports children and families.

• Charleston Hope expands the Step-In Girls after-school empowerment programming with focus on mentorship, mental health sessions, service projects and leadership.

• Heart Math Tutoring provides individual tutoring twice weekly for 135+ Charleston students across three under-resourced elementary schools during the 2023/24 school year.

• Camp Rise Above creates “Camperships” to adaptive overnight camp experiences for children and young adults with special medical needs and life-threatening conditions.

• South Carolina Aquarium delivers a science education program providing a no cost, on-site or virtual, interactive learning experience for 6,000 students at all grade levels.

• Kids on Point engages high school students in a free, weeklong immersive education experience in civil rights history and democracy through the Charleston Civil Rights and Civics (C3) program.

• Holy City wellbeing Mental Wellness Training Group empowers underserved, primarily minority youth through Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) training, evidence-based trauma informed care training designed to decrease stress, anxiety and burn out by providing mental wellness tools.

• SOS Care enables the critical expansion of clinic operations and facilities to offer more direct therapy and services to children and youth with autism and intellectual disabilities.

- Compiled by Suzanne Detar