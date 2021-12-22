Not home for the holidays
Wed, 12/22/2021 - 8:46am admin
Frontline and essential staff on duty around the clock offer gift of service
By:
Elizabeth Bush
It’s been dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year,” but not everyone will get to enjoy it at home with family and friends. Santa Claus isn’t the only one who will be working around the clock to ensure the holidays are merry and bright for all. Frontline workers, such as police, firefighters, and medical personnel, will also be on the job — sacrificing time with their families to serve the community.
At the City of Charleston Fire Department’s Daniel Island station, Captain Joe Ebeling and a team of eight firefighters and two EMS workers will be covering a 24-hour shift, from 7 a.m. Christmas Eve until 7 a.m. Christmas Day.
“For most of us, especially people with time on the job, it’s just one of those things,” said Ebeling, who has been with the fire department for almost 15 years. “We are 24 hours on and 48 hours off ... Our schedule is so already set in stone that you can look at your schedule and as long as you maintain the same shift you know when you’re working, years in advance.”
“It is what it is,” added Charleston Fire Department Engineer Nate Smith, who plans to spend time celebrating with his wife, children and extended family in the days after Christmas. “It’s part of the job when you sign up for it ... We just say that Santa knows our schedule and we just adjust!”
Support from family members is “critical,” said Ebeling. And some will take time to visit the firefighters during their shift.
“Some of us are already acclimated to it because we were raised in it,” added Daniel Island-based paramedic Chris Esdorn. “My father was a paramedic and my stepfather was a firefighter, so I’ve already been doing it 90% of my whole life. I’m used to it. Christmas is either December 24th or 26th.”
But Ebeling credits the special “family” atmosphere within his department that helps keep the mood as holly and jolly as possible during the holidays.
“We are all an extended family,” he said. “There is a very deep camaraderie that runs in our profession…So it’s not so bad because we are here with each other.”
It also helps that Daniel Island community members are super supportive of their efforts and often drop off meals, gifts and other treats – not only on holidays but throughout the year.
“This is an excellent community,” added Ebeling. “They are so appreciative. Probably the most appreciative community in all of the city of Charleston ... There are more people that bring gifts, kids that bring cards, you name it. It’s an almost every day occurrence here.”
Down the hall from the firehouse on Daniel Island is the office for Team 5 of the City of Charleston Police Department, which, like the Charleston Fire Department, serves all of Daniel Island and a large portion of the Cainhoy peninsula.
Cpl. Eddie Jones, who has been with Charleston Police Department for more than 40 years, will be working from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.
“It’s luck of the draw how your schedule falls,” said Jones, who will be retiring from the department next year. “This year I was off for Thanksgiving, but we have to work Christmas, so it balances out ... Most of us older guys and gals, we’ve accepted it better than the younger generation. (Former police) Chief (Reuben) Greenberg always had a saying: ‘If you want a 9 to 5 Monday through Friday job, go work at a bank!’ ”
Master Police Officer Ben Pastva, also of Team 5, will be covering the 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift Christmas Day.
“I suppose it has to be done — and I am thankful for the work,” he said. “... I definitely have some family that I will be driving up to see at some point before or after Christmas.”
“We either get the kids up real early and (celebrate) before I go into work, or we do it the night before,” added Pastva’s fellow Team 5 officer Neil Leahy, who is working overnight on Christmas. “... So you basically plan your holiday schedule around your shift. But there are times you’re gonna miss things.”
Officer Aaron Sheppard, who will also be part of the police department team working Christmas this year, expects his shift to be relatively low key.
“Christmas will be like a weekend with the addition of less vehicles on the road and most establishments being closed,” he said. “The residents of Daniel Island really appreciate what we do and adding the ‘holiday spirit’ to that, I expect working Christmas Day to be a great day.”
“You always hope that it’s quiet,” added Jones. “That’s an extra. And usually it is, especially over here (on Daniel Island).”
Deputies Lt. Renee Ramsey and Cpl. Randal Timmons are hoping for the same when they clock in on Christmas for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Both are based at the Huger substation and cover the Cainhoy peninsula. But no matter what happens,
they stand ready to serve.
“It’s service over self. That’s pretty much what we do,” said Ramsey, a mother of two who is in her 16th year with the BCSO. “... Christmas doesn’t make it any different. I know it’s a holiday and we are going to enjoy our holiday as well, but we are out here to serve the people ... You have to have a heart for this job. It’s just what we do.”
The sheriff’s office also makes it easier for deputies with young children to make it home for a quick visit during a holiday shift.
“We are all in this together and if someone has a young child where they need to go and do a little Santa thing and open presents I have other deputies who can cover their zone until they go do that and come back,” Ramsey added.
Having a thankful community is also a bonus, said Timmons.
“The community is really supportive of us during the holidays,” he continued. “They’ll even invite us in to have something to eat!”
Daniel Island resident Jill Pentz will also be spending time away from home over the holidays. The ER nurse at MUSC will be working shifts both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“It’s difficult to be away from your own family during the holiday season,” said Pentz, who has been a nurse for more than 18 years. “It brings me joy knowing I can be someone’s family when their own family can’t be there with them.”
Working a holiday shift can also have its benefits, noted Pentz.
“It’s a quieter atmosphere,” she said. “Working in the ER, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of an average shift. When things tend to slow down a bit, like on a holiday shift, I have the opportunity to extend extra kindness to patients and show them the care and compassion that prompted (me) to become a nurse in the first place.”
Though not in the medical profession, Frank Conway’s job as a pilot for Delta Air Lines will also keep him busy this holiday season. Although the Daniel Island resident is off Christmas Day, he will be flying during the day on Christmas Eve and every other day through Dec. 31.
“It just comes with the job,” said Conway, who has been a Delta pilot since 2000. “... It’s harder when the kids are young.”
But fortunately, those traveling over the holidays are typically happy customers, he added.
“The customers are generally all cheerful. They’re all going to see their families for the holidays!”
For those tasked with keeping the community safe and healthy this holiday season, a peaceful and silent night would be the best gift of all.
“I wish everybody a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” said Officer Sheppard with Team 5. “And thank you to the people on Daniel Island for their hospitality and appreciation for us. Everybody please be safe and smart. Remember, Uber and Lyft are available. Let’s all have a happy holiday season and get into the new year safely.”