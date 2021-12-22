Not home for the holidays

It’s been dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year,” but not everyone will get to enjoy it at home with family and friends. Santa Claus isn’t the only one who will be working around the clock to ensure the holidays are merry and bright for all. Frontline workers, such as police, firefighters, and medical personnel, will also be on the job — sacrificing time with their families to serve the community.

At the City of Charleston Fire Department’s Daniel Island station, Captain Joe Ebeling and a team of eight firefighters and two EMS workers will be covering a 24-hour shift, from 7 a.m. Christmas Eve until 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

“For most of us, especially people with time on the job, it’s just one of those things,” said Ebeling, who has been with the fire department for almost 15 years. “We are 24 hours on and 48 hours off ... Our schedule is so already set in stone that you can look at your schedule and as long as you maintain the same shift you know when you’re working, years in advance.”

“It is what it is,” added Charleston Fire Department Engineer Nate Smith, who plans to spend time celebrating with his wife, children and extended family in the days after Christmas. “It’s part of the job when you sign up for it ... We just say that Santa knows our schedule and we just adjust!”

Support from family members is “critical,” said Ebeling. And some will take time to visit the firefighters during their shift.

“Some of us are already acclimated to it because we were raised in it,” added Daniel Island-based paramedic Chris Esdorn. “My father was a paramedic and my stepfather was a firefighter, so I’ve already been doing it 90% of my whole life. I’m used to it. Christmas is either December 24th or 26th.”

But Ebeling credits the special “family” atmosphere within his department that helps keep the mood as holly and jolly as possible during the holidays.

“We are all an extended family,” he said. “There is a very deep camaraderie that runs in our profession…So it’s not so bad because we are here with each other.”

It also helps that Daniel Island community members are super supportive of their efforts and often drop off meals, gifts and other treats – not only on holidays but throughout the year.

“This is an excellent community,” added Ebeling. “They are so appreciative. Probably the most appreciative community in all of the city of Charleston ... There are more people that bring gifts, kids that bring cards, you name it. It’s an almost every day occurrence here.”

Down the hall from the firehouse on Daniel Island is the office for Team 5 of the City of Charleston Police Department, which, like the Charleston Fire Department, serves all of Daniel Island and a large portion of the Cainhoy peninsula.

Cpl. Eddie Jones, who has been with Charleston Police Department for more than 40 years, will be working from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“It’s luck of the draw how your schedule falls,” said Jones, who will be retiring from the department next year. “This year I was off for Thanksgiving, but we have to work Christmas, so it balances out ... Most of us older guys and gals, we’ve accepted it better than the younger generation. (Former police) Chief (Reuben) Greenberg always had a saying: ‘If you want a 9 to 5 Monday through Friday job, go work at a bank!’ ”

Master Police Officer Ben Pastva, also of Team 5, will be covering the 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift Christmas Day.

“I suppose it has to be done — and I am thankful for the work,” he said. “... I definitely have some family that I will be driving up to see at some point before or after Christmas.”

“We either get the kids up real early and (celebrate) before I go into work, or we do it the night before,” added Pastva’s fellow Team 5 officer Neil Leahy, who is working overnight on Christmas. “... So you basically plan your holiday schedule around your shift. But there are times you’re gonna miss things.”

Officer Aaron Sheppard, who will also be part of the police department team working Christmas this year, expects his shift to be relatively low key.

“Christmas will be like a weekend with the addition of less vehicles on the road and most establishments being closed,” he said. “The residents of Daniel Island really appreciate what we do and adding the ‘holiday spirit’ to that, I expect working Christmas Day to be a great day.”

“You always hope that it’s quiet,” added Jones. “That’s an extra. And usually it is, especially over here (on Daniel Island).”

Deputies Lt. Renee Ramsey and Cpl. Randal Timmons are hoping for the same when they clock in on Christmas for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Both are based at the Huger substation and cover the Cainhoy peninsula. But no matter what happens,

they stand ready to serve.